2 found dead in North Little Rock bedroom were shot, police say

A man and woman who were found dead inside a North Little Rock home last week had been shot, police confirmed on Monday.

The two were found dead inside the bedroom of a home in the 800 block of West 19th Street on Friday afternoon, according to a news release by the North Little Rock Police Department. Both suffered from gunshot wounds, the release states.

Police said at least one of the deaths is considered a homicide, though authorities didn't indicate whether the incident was a double homicide.

The bodies were sent to the state Crime Lab to determine their identity, police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

Authorities said the investigation into the deaths is ongoing and additional information will be released when it becomes available.