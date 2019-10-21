GOLF

Thomas wins CJ Cup again

Justin Thomas pulled away from Danny Lee in the final hour and closed with a 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea, for the second time in two years. Thomas won for the 11th time on the PGA Tour and the second time in his last four starts. He was one shot ahead when Lee, the South Korea-born player who plays under the New Zealand flag, bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes to fall three shots behind. Lee closed with a 69 for his best finish in nearly a year. Thomas finished at 20-under 268 and moves to No. 4 in the world ranking.

Kang repeats at Shanghai

Danielle Kang played bogey-free and closed with a 2-under 70 to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai for the second consecutive year. She had a tournament record 16-under 272. The 27-year-old American began the day one stroke behind compatriot Jessica Korda, who shot 72 to finish one shot behind. Kang birdied the 15th to pull two strokes ahead, but Korda responded with a birdie of her own on 17. Kang then holed a 3-foot par putt on the 18th to win her third career title. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 36th after a 1-over round on Sunday. She finished 3-over for the tournament.

Colsaerts ends drought

Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium ended more than seven years without a victory, shooting a 1-over 72 and surviving a wild back nine at Le Golf National in the French Open at Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France. It was Colsaerts first victory since the Volvo World Match Play in 2012. Colsaerts played 214 tournaments worldwide since that last victory. This one wasn’t easy, even after he stretched his lead to five shots early in the final round. He had to chip in for eagle on the par-5 14th to regain the lead. Colsaerts gave it right back with a double bogey on the next hole. Joachim Hansen then made double bogey on the 17th hole that allowed Colsaerts to take the lead again. Colsaerts closed with three pars for a one-shot victory over Hansen, who closed with a 68.

Champions finale postponed

The final round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va., was postponed until today because of more than 2 inches of rain overnight and a forecast for more. Tommy Tolles and Scott Parel shared the lead. Colin Montgomerie was one shot behind.

TENNIS

Bencic takes Kremlin Cup

Belinda Bencic recovered from a set down to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the Kremlin Cup final on Sunday in Moscow. Third-seeded Bencic broke Pavlyuchenkova in the Russian’s first service game in both the second and third sets. Bencic hit eight aces despite landing just 54% of her first serves. She’s the first Swiss woman to win the Kremlin Cup since Martina Hingis in 2000. In the men’s final, Andrei Rublev recorded his first ATP title since 2017 as he beat Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-0 in just 1 hour, 3 minutes.

Murray defeats Wawrinka

Andy Murray claimed his first ATP tour title in more than 2 1/2 years at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday in only his sixth singles tournament since returning from hip surgery in January. The 32-year-old Murray rallied to beat fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the final. The last time he lifted silverware in singles came in Dubai in March 2017.

Ostapenko earns title

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat former doubles partner Julia Goerges 6-4, 6-1 to win the Luxembourg Open final on Sunday. The pair played together in doubles in 2017, but this was the first singles final between them. Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, won her third WTA singles title and first since Seoul in 2017. Defending champion Goerges was on a nine-match winning streak. The second-seeded German conceded her title with her third double-fault of the match.

BASEBALL

MLB umpire Eric Cooper, 52, dies

Eric Cooper, the Major League Baseball umpire who worked the American League division series two weeks ago, has died. He was 52.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Cooper’s death Sunday.

Cooper died after having a blood clot. He had knee surgery last week and was recuperating at his father’s home in Iowa. Popular with his fellow umps, he was talking to them Saturday about his recovery.

Cooper made his debut in the majors in 1996 as a minor league fill-in and joined the big league staff in 1999.

His most recent assignment came in the playoffs this month when he worked the New York Yankees’ sweep of Minnesota in the ALDS. He was at second base on Oct. 7 for the clinching Game 3 at Target Field.

Cooper worked the 2014 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and New York Mets. He drew that post helped by his success rate on replay challenges — MLB took those numbers into account in picking the crew, and Cooper had only three calls reversed all season.

Cooper umpired in 10 division series, four League Championship Series and the 2005 All-Star Game, along with two World Baseball Classics.

He also was behind the plate for three no-hitters — two by Mark Buehrle, including a perfect game, and another by Hideo Nomo. Cooper worked the plate in the final game in the career of Cal Ripken Jr.

“This is a very sad day across Major League Baseball,” Manfred said in a statement. “Eric Cooper was a highly respected umpire, a hard worker on the field and a popular member of our staff. He also served as a key voice of the MLB Umpires Association on important issues in our game.”

Photo by Yonhap

Justin Thomas