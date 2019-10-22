Police: Arkansas man robbed after VA appointment in Little Rock

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

An Arkansas man was robbed Saturday in Little Rock after leaving a Veterans Affairs appointment.

Robert Russell, 61, of Warren, told police he got a ride from two men “he thought he knew,” according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Russell told investigators the men pulled a gun on him in the 7600 block of Geyer Springs Road and took his staff with a speaker attached and pain medication.

The robbers fled in a four-door maroon Pontiac, according to the report.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspects.