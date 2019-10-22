Boys semifinalists know each other's tricks, skill

Last week's Class 6A boys tennis singles championship match between Little Rock Catholic's Jackson Davis and Hayden Shoemake of Bentonville West was so riveting they're having a rematch.

Not that anybody is disputing Davis' 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Shoemake -- it's just the way the Overall bracket broke Monday, with Davis and Shoemake on one side of the pairings, and Pulaski Academy's Foster Rogers on the other side.

"I'm happy to play him back," said Shoemake, who defeated Pulaski Academy's Anthony Tran 6-2, 6-2 to advance to this morning's semifinal at Burns Park in North Little Rock. "I'm looking forward to it. We've played so much."

Shoemake said that winning a state title is more important to him than the Overall, but he said there was some consolation knowing he would possibly get another shot at Davis one week later.

Shoemake, a hard-hitting right-hander, plays a contrasting style from Davis, a lefty who loves to spin the ball.

"I think he knows what to expect," Davis said of Shoemake. "I think I know what to expect."

The winner of the Davis-Shoemake match will meet the winner of this morning's other semifinal matchup between Rogers and Keeton Dassinger of Episcopal Collegiate.

Rogers, the Class 4A boys champion, advanced Monday on Burns Park's indoor courts with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Ben Hollis of Hot Springs Lakeside. Dassinger defeated Little Rock Christian's Eli Pierce 6-3, 6-3.

Shoemake and Davis have much respect for Rogers, the two-time defending Overall singles champ.

Davis said whoever wins the semifinal between Shoemake and himself is going to have a major challenge against Rogers, provided he advances past Dassinger.

"He's going to have a long day tomorrow," Davis said.

Davis, Shoemake and Rogers, in particular, have been competing against each other for years.

"We all know each other," Shoemake said. "A pecking order was established when you were younger. In the 12s and 14s, you knew who was good, but in the 16s it changes. Everyone kind of knows the order by now."

And it includes all four of the semifinalists.

"We're all around the same area," Davis said. "Foster's usually at the top. But anyone can win on a given day. He's the one who's had the best results."

