MIKE MASTERSON: Hog-farm ban

Over 400 people responded to the recent request for public comment on the proposed permanent ban on federally classified medium or large hog farms (factories) in the environmentally fragile Buffalo National River watershed.

Arkansans had weeks to submit their thoughts on the proposed ban, and now the Department of Energy and Environment (proposer of the ban) will read and respond to each and alter and/or forward its proposal for legislative scrutiny.

Of all the comments offered in favor of forever protecting the unique treasure that is the Buffalo from contamination by excessive hog waste leaking into the water table, a news account said two opposed the ban.

Care to take a stab at who? Oh, go ahead. Attempt a wild pig-in-a-poke. The Arkansas Farm Bureau and the Arkansas Pork Producers Association. Who'd a thunk?

Third leading?

With doctor's visits in direct correlation with aging, I'm aware of all these visits entail. So imagine my surprise to learn the third leading cause of death in the United States, right behind heart disease and cancer, is not suicide or traffic accidents, diabetes or pneumonia.

Instead, a recent study by Johns Hopkins found more than 250,000 people die each year due to medical mistakes. Not reassuring for those of us who grow increasingly dependent on trustworthy medical care.

This demonstrates the need for oversight and a willingness of the patient and/or his family or caretakers to ask questions and speak up if things don't seem right.

Failure to launch

The folks at the Pew Research Center let us know recently that 35 percent of American men ages 18-34 today live with their parents while 28 percent live with a spouse or partner. For women, the numbers are nearly reversed with 35 percent living with a partner and 29 percent with parents. This reportedly is the largest number of grown children to choose parents over partners as living companions in 130 years.

Also, 74 percent of grown children today receive financial assistance from parents, according to CreditCards.com.

I'm still trying to understand why so many of our youth, especially males, are failing to launch from the nest. It's a rather distressing snapshot of where our nation stands.

'Cold winter'

Hard to believe we had a freeze on Oct. 11 this year. Lots of folks unexpectedly lost flowers.

The Farmers' Almanac and The Old Farmer's Almanac (individual publications) have made some bitter cold predictions. Without revealing their mystical method for winter weather predictions that prove remarkably similar year after year, they weather on.

The (not so old) Farmers' Almanac says prepare for unpredictable winter weather (duh) while The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts lots of flurries with at least seven major snowstorms from coast to coast. "This winter will be remembered for strong storms bringing heavy rain and sleet, not to mention piles of snow." Both almanacs' forecasts warn of colder than average temperatures with lots of snow, slush and rain. Well, it is winter.

Grateful CEO

Who wouldn't be impressed with the CEO of a company who, since 1985, has invested the time and effort to send personally inscribed birthday cards to each of his 9,200 employees?

That's what Sheldon Yellen has been doing even years before he ascended to the CEO of Belfor Holdings Inc., a disaster relief and property restoration company based in Michigan.

Yellen told Business Insider he also regularly sends thank-you notes, anniversary and holiday cards, and pens messages to his employees' children when they are ailing.

Our world sorely needs more people as thoughtful and filled with gratitude as Yellen.

Yellen said he even travels with a suitcase filled with stationery to keep up with his commitment. He obviously "gets it," which means I doubt he takes anything for granted. Yellen's efforts understandably have created a "culture of compassion" throughout the company.

Researchers and career experts agree the most successful corporate managers are those who can encourage their employees and offer thanks and praise when deserved, Business Insider writes. Workers have told Business Insider the traits they admire in a boss is when they call attention to the employee's career accomplishments and express genuine interest in their well-being. Research indicates even good employees will quit their jobs if they aren't recognized enough for their efforts, the story said.

Other than the cost of cards and stamps, Yellen's devotion is something that costs the company nothing, he explained. "When I learn of random acts of kindness being performed in the field, I take it upon myself to again reach out in writing and send a thank-you card so that person can know they are appreciated and that their efforts don't go unnoticed," he said.

Now go into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

------------v------------

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

Editorial on 10/22/2019