Hot Springs man, 42, arrested after standoff, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 7:43 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Glasper Brown - Photo by Garland County sheriff's office

A 42-year-old man was arrested Monday after a standoff with a SWAT team at a Hot Springs home, police said.

Officers responded to 206 Rocky Reef Circle at about 4:45 a.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance and shots fired. They met a woman who said her husband had struck and then shot a gun at her, a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department states.

The husband, Glasper Brown, of Hot Springs refused to come out of the home when ordered to do so by police, authorities said. The department’s SWAT team was then dispatched.

After its attempts were unsuccessful, the team sent tear gas into the house and Brown surrendered a few minutes later, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

Investigators found a handgun and two spent casing at the scene, authorities said.

Glasper was booked into the Garland County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning with bond listed at $3,500. He faces one count each of aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery.

