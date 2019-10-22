Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 2:16 a.m. | Updated October 22, 2019 at 2:16 a.m.

Jimmy Carter, the 95-year-old former president, and his wife, Rosalynn, 92, became the U.S.' longest-married presidential couple at 26,765 days (more than 73 years and counting), surpassing the mark set by George H.W. and Barbara Bush before Mrs. Bush died last year.

Timothy Trybus, 63, of Des Plaines, Ill., who told a judge that he feels "extremely embarrassed" after being convicted of a hate crime for confronting a woman for wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Puerto Rican flag at a park in 2018, was sentenced to probation and community service.

Bobby Arledge, emergency management director in Polk County, N.C., said a 28-year-old man who, while taking a picture, lost his balance and fell from the top of the 75-foot Big Bradley Waterfall has died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Nate Allen, police chief of Decatur, Ala., said that aside from a hearse, a funeral home vehicle and a vehicle for families, no more than 15 vehicles will be permitted in funeral processions after police determined that longer lines of as many as 40 vehicles were "large and dangerous."

Joshua Pendleton, 36, who, police said, was recorded on security video trying to break into a Lutheran church in Fort Dodge, Iowa, pleaded innocent to first-degree murder and robbery charges after being accused of beating the church's 64-year-old pastor to death.

Sarah Townsend of Dellwood, Mo., filed a federal lawsuit claiming that a police officer violated her free-speech rights in 2018 by confiscating her phone when she used it to record an arrest in a gas station parking lot.

Sarah Noel Davis, 34, faces felony larceny and breaking and entering counts after sheriff's deputies said that when she was caught during a break-in at a home in Union Grove, N.C., she cursed at the owner and then fled with a roll of toilet paper.

Jessie Joseph III, 34, of Raceland, La., who Louisiana State Police said failed a sobriety test after being pulled over for going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of driving while under the influence for the 10th time.

David Dempsey, 32, accused of spraying bear repellent on a crowd protesting President Donald Trump on the Santa Monica Pier in California, faces felony counts of violating his parole, using a prohibited tear gas weapon and assault with a caustic chemical, police said.

A Section on 10/22/2019

Print Headline: In the news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT