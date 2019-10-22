• Jimmy Carter, the 95-year-old former president, and his wife, Rosalynn, 92, became the U.S.' longest-married presidential couple at 26,765 days (more than 73 years and counting), surpassing the mark set by George H.W. and Barbara Bush before Mrs. Bush died last year.

• Timothy Trybus, 63, of Des Plaines, Ill., who told a judge that he feels "extremely embarrassed" after being convicted of a hate crime for confronting a woman for wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Puerto Rican flag at a park in 2018, was sentenced to probation and community service.

• Bobby Arledge, emergency management director in Polk County, N.C., said a 28-year-old man who, while taking a picture, lost his balance and fell from the top of the 75-foot Big Bradley Waterfall has died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital by helicopter.

• Nate Allen, police chief of Decatur, Ala., said that aside from a hearse, a funeral home vehicle and a vehicle for families, no more than 15 vehicles will be permitted in funeral processions after police determined that longer lines of as many as 40 vehicles were "large and dangerous."

• Joshua Pendleton, 36, who, police said, was recorded on security video trying to break into a Lutheran church in Fort Dodge, Iowa, pleaded innocent to first-degree murder and robbery charges after being accused of beating the church's 64-year-old pastor to death.

• Sarah Townsend of Dellwood, Mo., filed a federal lawsuit claiming that a police officer violated her free-speech rights in 2018 by confiscating her phone when she used it to record an arrest in a gas station parking lot.

• Sarah Noel Davis, 34, faces felony larceny and breaking and entering counts after sheriff's deputies said that when she was caught during a break-in at a home in Union Grove, N.C., she cursed at the owner and then fled with a roll of toilet paper.

• Jessie Joseph III, 34, of Raceland, La., who Louisiana State Police said failed a sobriety test after being pulled over for going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of driving while under the influence for the 10th time.

• David Dempsey, 32, accused of spraying bear repellent on a crowd protesting President Donald Trump on the Santa Monica Pier in California, faces felony counts of violating his parole, using a prohibited tear gas weapon and assault with a caustic chemical, police said.

A Section on 10/22/2019