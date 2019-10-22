Laws prone to keep vote hacking secret

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, traffic along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington streaks past the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters building. Federal policies emphasizing privacy over disclosure and a complex web of government officials could undermine improvements in communication and coordination if another cyberattack on U.S. election systems occurs. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

WASHINGTON -- If the FBI discovers that foreign hackers have infiltrated the networks of a county election office, voters and state officials will likely not find out about it until after voting is over.

There's no federal law compelling state and local governments to share information when an electoral system is hacked. And a federal policy keeps details secret by shielding the identity of all cyber victims regardless of whether election systems are involved.

Election officials are in a difficult spot: If someone else's voting system is targeted, they want to know exactly what happened so they can protect their own systems. Yet when their own systems are targeted, they may be cautious about disclosing details. They must balance the need for openness with worries about undermining any criminal investigation. And they want to avoid chaos or confusion, the kind of disruption that hackers want.

The secrecy surrounding foreign hacks is not a hypothetical issue. The public still doesn't know which Florida counties were breached by Russian agents in the 2016 election. Rick Scott, Florida's governor in 2016 and now a U.S. senator, was not told at the time and didn't learn most of the details until this year.

And the threat to electoral systems is real. Federal officials believe Russian agents in 2016 searched for vulnerabilities within election systems in all 50 states. The nation's intelligence chiefs warn that Russia and other nations remain interested in interfering in U.S. elections.

Meanwhile, experts worry the White House hasn't highlighted the threat as President Donald Trump argues it's OK for foreign countries to provide damaging information on his political rivals, a matter now the subject of an impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats.

In general, it's up to electoral agencies to disclose when they've been hacked. That, plus the federal policy protecting the identity of cyber victims, could mean that state election officials might not be told immediately if one of their local election offices experiences a breach. In addition, the whole situation could be considered classified as part of a federal investigation.

At least two states -- Colorado and Iowa -- have implemented policies to compel local officials to notify the state about suspected breaches involving election systems.

"Every American in this nation deserves to have a democracy they can believe in, and when there is not good communication on cyber incidents ... it does create a lack of confidence in the system," said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. "Luckily, we have been able to work around the void of federal policy that has been leaving our nation in a precarious spot."

But Department of Homeland Security officials say privacy is needed to ensure that officials come forward and share valuable threat information, such as suspect IP addresses.

Some election officials could be hesitant about public disclosures, concerned their agencies would be portrayed in a negative light. They could opt to handle any breach alone.

That could create dangerous delays in sharing information, said Jeanette Manfra, assistant director for cybersecurity at Homeland Security's new cyber agency.

Homeland Security acts as the middleman between the intelligence community and the states. In general, communication and coordination on election security have improved in the past two years.

"We've worked over the years to be able to declassify even more and to do it faster," Manfra said. "It's still not a perfect process."

Because of the criminal nature of cyber breaches, law enforcement officials may seek to withhold releasing certain information long after the incident. When Florida's current governor, Ron DeSantis, was briefed this year on the 2016 cyber breaches, he said he signed an agreement preventing him from identifying the affected counties.

The secrecy surrounding Florida helped spur bipartisan legislation that would compel reporting among federal, state and local officials and to voters potentially affected by a breach. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill, said she believes voters are the victims, not the election office, and that not disclosing information about election-related breaches could undermine public confidence.

Yet election officials want to ensure they have a good understanding of what happened before going public so they don't contribute to the confusion that the hackers may be trying to achieve.

"It is important to be as transparent as possible, but as with any crime, the full details of an investigation are not discussed," said Paul Pate, Iowa's Republican secretary of state. "It's a balancing act that needs to be measured on a case-by-case basis."

