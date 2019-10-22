Libraries' collection adds Spanish works

Central Arkansas Library System cardholders can now have unlimited, 24/7 streaming access to Spanish-language TV series and movies, the system announced in a news release last week.

The service, now part of the library system's digital collection, is called Pongalo. It offers more than 10,000 episodes of Spanish-language telenovelas and other TV series, as well as more than 13,000 hours of United-States-made films translated into Spanish. There's also original programming and exclusive content.

"We're excited to add the first all-Spanish resource to our digital collection and expect it will be popular with both native Spanish speakers and those learning Spanish as a second language," Nathan James, deputy executive director of technology and collection innovation, said in the release.

James added that the library system's digital collection has grown more popular over the past few years.

Users can access Pongalo's content on mobile devices with the RBdigital app as well as on desktop computers using the RBdigital website.