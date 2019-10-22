Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Libraries' collection adds Spanish works

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 8:51 p.m.

Central Arkansas Library System cardholders can now have unlimited, 24/7 streaming access to Spanish-language TV series and movies, the system announced in a news release last week.

The service, now part of the library system's digital collection, is called Pongalo. It offers more than 10,000 episodes of Spanish-language telenovelas and other TV series, as well as more than 13,000 hours of United-States-made films translated into Spanish. There's also original programming and exclusive content.

"We're excited to add the first all-Spanish resource to our digital collection and expect it will be popular with both native Spanish speakers and those learning Spanish as a second language," Nathan James, deputy executive director of technology and collection innovation, said in the release.

James added that the library system's digital collection has grown more popular over the past few years.

Users can access Pongalo's content on mobile devices with the RBdigital app as well as on desktop computers using the RBdigital website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT