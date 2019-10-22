Little Rock man dies after boat sinks near Florida coast

A Little Rock man was found dead after a boat sank Sunday off the coast of Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard found the body of Wallace Rogers, 62, on Monday, according to a news release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The search started around 6 p.m. Sunday when authorities were notified of a partially submerged 49-foot boat about four nautical miles south of Alligator Point, Florida.

Rogers was one of three people on the boat, according to the commission.

Beaumon Rogers, 60, of Madisonville, Louisiana, was found alive Monday and taken to a Tallahassee hospital. Authorities are still searching for Darren Peterson, 46, of Montrose, Colorado.

No additional details were made available by the commission or the coast guard.