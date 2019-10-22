Little Rock man dies after boat sinks near Florida coast

A Little Rock man was found dead after a boat sank Sunday off the coast of Florida.
The U.S. Coast Guard found the body of Wallace Rogers, 62, on Monday, according to a news release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
The search started around 6 p.m. Sunday when authorities were notified of a partially submerged 49-foot boat about four nautical miles south of Alligator Point, Florida.
Rogers was one of three people on the boat, according to the commission.
Beaumon Rogers, 60, of Madisonville, Louisiana, was found alive Monday and taken to a Tallahassee hospital. Authorities are still searching for Darren Peterson, 46, of Montrose, Colorado.
No additional details were made available by the commission or the coast guard.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.