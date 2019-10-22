Little Rock moves up group's list of nation's best cities

A tourism, real estate and economic development advisory group named Little Rock one of America's best cities in a recent report, the city's Convention and Visitors Bureau announced in a news release.

Resonance Consultancy's 2019 report ranks Little Rock seventh on its "America's Top Ten Small Cities for Prosperity" list -- up from eighth in 2018 and 10th in 2017. The city was also ranked 23rd on the group's "America's 50 Best Small Cities" list for the second year in a row, outperforming Spokane, Wash.; Pensacola, Fla.; Hilton Head Island, S.C.; and Lexington, Ky.

Little Rock was 27th on that list in 2017.