Police Beat

LR police find man with gunshot wound

A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after officers said he was found in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound in his hip.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said the man was shot in the 1900 block of West 29th Street, then drove to the area of West 28th and Schiller streets and crashed where officers found him.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, spokesman Eric Barnes said.

"He is listed as critical condition right now," Barnes said Monday.

Barnes said a residence was struck by gunfire, but nobody else was injured.

No suspects have been named.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

NLR couple jailed in lawn-gear theft

A North Little Rock couple was arrested early Monday after the woman admitted they stole lawn equipment, a report said.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said that after Heather Aileen Pierce, 43, was read her rights, she admitted to driving her boyfriend, Jermonte Ellis, 30, to the 1500 block of War Eagle Drive on Sept. 23 so he could enter an open garage and steal lawn equipment. Pierce said she knew what Ellis was doing, and that she knew it was wrong.

Pierce and Ellis were charged with breaking or entering. Both were in the Pulaski County jail Monday night with no bail set.

Man faces charge in LR knife attack

A Little Rock man was arrested late Sunday after another man was cut with a knife multiple times, a report said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said Roland Brown, 61, was armed with a knife and cut another man on his right arm and several fingers. The arrest occurred at an apartment complex in the 62000 block of Colonel Glenn Road.

Brown was charged with first-degree battery. He was in the Pulaski County jail Monday night with no bail set.

State Desk on 10/22/2019