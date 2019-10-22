Married couple ID'd as pair fatally shot in North Little Rock home; wife's death a homicide, police say

People gather on West 19th Street in North Little Rock as authorities investigate a scene in which two bodies were found Friday evening.

A man shot and killed his wife and then himself Friday in their North Little Rock home, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.

North Little Rock police responded Friday afternoon to the 800 block of W. 19th St. and found Kissick Lowery, 42, and William Brockman, 29, dead in their bedroom, Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

Both had been shot, but investigators are considering Lowery's death a homicide and Brockman's a suicide, Cooper said. The two had been married for five years at the time of the shooting.

Lowery's death is the 13th homicide in North Little Rock in 2019.