• The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, says her first year of marriage to Britain's Prince Harry has been difficult because of the pressure from Britain's tabloid press. Markle said in an interview with ITV broadcast Sunday that her British friends warned her not to marry the prince because of the intense media scrutiny that would follow in his country. But the U.S. television star said she "naively" dismissed the warnings, because as an American she didn't understand how the British press worked. "I never thought this would be easy but I thought it would be fair. And that is the part that is hard to reconcile," she said. "But [I] just take each day as it comes." The royal couple revealed their struggles with the media during the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which followed them on a recent tour of southern Africa. Both said they had struggled with the spotlight, particularly because they say much of what is printed is untrue. The pressure was aggravated by the fact that the duchess was a newlywed, then pregnant and then a new mother. "Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable. And so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn, you know?" Markle, 38, said, adding that it was a struggle. Harry, 35, has lashed out at the British media in the past for its treatment of his wife, accusing the media of hounding her the way it did his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash while trying to elude paparazzi. Harry insists that he doesn't want such history repeated.

• The best-selling country duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, joined the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside comedian and singer Ray Stevens and record executive Jerry Bradley in a star-filled ceremony full of tributes to their lasting legacies. Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt were among the guest performers during the medallion ceremony Sunday in Nashville, Tenn., at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Neither Kix Brooks nor Ronnie Dunn thought the partnership would last, but decades later they are the most awarded and best-selling country duo of all time, with 19 CMA Awards, two Grammys, 25 Academy of Country Music Awards and 20 No. 1 hits. Brooks' flamboyant nature and guitar playing served as the perfect counterpoint to Dunn's singing and more understated personality. With hits such as "Brand New Man," "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "My Maria" and "Neon Moon," the pair filled arenas and sold more than 28 million albums in the United States alone. They took a break in 2010, but reunited in the studio nearly a decade later to release new duet versions of their hits with today's country stars in an album called Reboot.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the WellChild Awards Ceremony in London, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The WellChild Awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country's seriously ill young people.

A Section on 10/22/2019