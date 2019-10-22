NLR officer, man exchange gunfire

North Little Rock police investigate an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon at the Broadway Motel at 2800 E. Broadway. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal
A North Little Rock police officer shot a man Monday afternoon at the Broadway Motel.
According to a news release from department spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper, an undercover investigator with the department was in the area of 2800 E. Broadway when a black man with a handgun approached and shot at the investigator.
The investigator, who was not hurt, returned fire, striking the man, who was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, the release said.
Neither the investigator nor the suspect were identified.
The officer was placed on administrative leave in accordance with departmental policy.
