NLR officer, man exchange gunfire

A North Little Rock police officer shot a man Monday afternoon at the Broadway Motel.

According to a news release from department spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper, an undercover investigator with the department was in the area of 2800 E. Broadway when a black man with a handgun approached and shot at the investigator.

The investigator, who was not hurt, returned fire, striking the man, who was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, the release said.

Neither the investigator nor the suspect were identified.

The officer was placed on administrative leave in accordance with departmental policy.

Metro on 10/22/2019