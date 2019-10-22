NWA outdoor briefs

See Eureka Springs on foot

Ozark Hill Hikers Walking Club will host a walk Wednesday in Eureka Springs. Routes of 3.11 or 6.21 miles are available. Both highlight the scenery and Victorian architecture of the city.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren, in Eureka Springs. For details contact Pat Golden, pa4golden@gmail.com

Hike circles Leatherwood

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Oct. 30 at Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs. The hike is 4 miles along Miners Loop. An optional hike on Fuller Trail to the dam is available.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested may contact Bev Munstermann, munster@olemac.net, 479-721-2193 for details.

Mushrooms highlight Back 40 trek

A 1.5-mile hike on Nov. 2 along the Back 40 trail system in Bella Vista focuses on mushrooms. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 1 Lambeth Drive in Bella Vista.

Jay Justice, an award-winning mycologist who has studied mushrooms for 35 years, will lead the hike, hosted by the city of Bella Vista.

View loons on the lake

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers pontoon boat tours to see loons on Beaver Lake. Tours are set for 10 a.m. on Saturday and on Nov. 2 and Nov. 10. Eagle viewing cruises will begin soon.

Cost is $10 plus tax for adults or $5 for children age 6-12.

Registration is required. Call the park office, 479-789-5000, for departure times and to register.

Bank restoration tour set

Illinois River Watershed Partnership will host a free stream bank restoration tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14.

A classroom presentation by experts on stream work begins at 9 a.m. at the partnership learning center in downtown Cave Springs. After lunch, which is provided, the group will visit three stream restoration sites. Two are complete and one is nearly complete.

For details contact Stephanie Burchfield, stephanie@irwp.org, 479-215-6623.

