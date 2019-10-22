Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Pistons cut Johnson

The Detroit Pistons waived veteran Joe Johnson (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks). The Pistons announced the move Monday, setting their 15-man roster for Wednesday night's season opener at Indiana. Detroit signed Johnson last month, but the Pistons maintained that he would be competing for a roster spot, and there was no guarantee of that. The seven-time All-Star did not play in the NBA at all last season and came to Detroit after being named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league. Johnson appeared in four preseason games, averaging 3.8 points.

Zion out about 2 months

Zion Williamson will miss the start of the season after the No. 1 overall draft pick by the New Orleans Pelicans had right knee surgery, sidelining the hyped rookie for nearly two months. Williamson had his torn right lateral meniscus repaired Monday. The club said his recovery will last six to eight weeks. The 6-6, 285-pound former Duke star averaged 23.2 points in four preseason games. He missed New Orleans' final exhibition game in New York on Friday night. The 19-year-old Williamson turned pro after one season in college, during which he averaged 22.6 points and was voted to the Atlantic Coast Conference's All-Defensive Team. He also averaged 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots. He was projected to start immediately at forward for New Orleans, alongside guards Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday, forward Brandon Ingram and center Derrick Favors.

Kings extend Hield

Fourth-year guard Buddy Hield has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the Sacramento Kings. The team didn't provide details of the contract in announcing Hield's extension Monday and planned a news conference for today. The Kings open the season Wednesday at Phoenix. Hield started all 82 games for the Kings last season and averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. During his rookie season of 2016-17, the 6-4, 220-pound Hield was acquired by the Kings in the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kansas-Missouri series set

The Border War is returning to college basketball. The acrimonious rivalry between Kansas and Missouri, once the longest continually played rivalry west of the Mississippi River, will resume next season in Kansas City. The schools have agreed to play six times, with four of those matchups taking place on their respective campuses. The series began in 1907 with a pair of victories by Missouri in Lawrence. The schools went on to play 269 times over 105 years. The last meeting was on Feb. 25, 2012, when the No. 4 Jayhawks rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the No. 3 Tigers in overtime at Allen Fieldhouse. The rivalry went on hiatus when Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC, leaving its old league scrambling for survival. Many coaches and administrators at Kansas took umbrage with the Tigers' decision, including basketball Coach Bill Self, and refused to schedule their border rival.

FOOTBALL

Raiders trade CB

The Oakland Raiders traded 2017 first-round pick and cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a 2020 third-round pick. Coach Jon Gruden announced the deal Monday, calling it a difficult decision. Conley is the third former first-round pick traded away by Oakland in the past 14 months. The Raiders sent 2014 first-rounder Khalil Mack to Chicago for a package that included two first-round picks, and 2015 first-rounder Amari Cooper to Dallas for a 2019 first-round pick last season. Conley never developed into a consistent pass defender during his three seasons in Oakland and was part of a defense that allowed Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers to throw five touchdown passes in a 42-24 loss Sunday.

Ryan iffy with sprain

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's decade-long streak of consecutive starts is on the line due to a sprained right ankle. Coach Dan Quinn said Ryan ran in a pool Monday to test the ankle and has not been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle. The 34-year-old Ryan has not missed a start since 2009. His streak covers 154 regular-season games. Asked whether the injury is a high ankle sprain, Quinn said: "We'll stay with sprain. Hopefully it's not a long-term thing." Quinn said Ryan won't practice Wednesday but could return later in the week. He said Ryan will "try anything he can" to play. Quinn said the Falcons will prepare to have Ryan and also be ready to have veteran backup Matt Schaub as the starter. Ryan was hurt when sacked by Aaron Donald in a 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Ryan held the NFL lead with 15 touchdown passes entering last weekend's games.

Richt suffers heart attack

Former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt tweeted Monday that he is recovering from a heart attack. The 59-year-old Richt is working as a studio analyst for the ACC Network. Richt spent the past three seasons as Miami's coach before surprisingly retiring from his alma mater in December. Before that he had coached Georgia for 15 years. "I am assuming word travels fast," Richt posted. "So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week."

GOLF

Jimenez blisters course

Miguel Angel Jimenez tied the course record with a 9-under 63 on Monday to win the rain-delayed Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va., the opening event of the PGA Tour Champions' three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Jimenez made nine birdies on the Country Club of Virginia's James River course and beat second-round co-leader Tommy Tolles by two shots. Tolles made an eagle on the par-5 last hole to finish at 4 under and beat Colin Montgomerie by one shot to earn a spot in the second event in the playoffs. Woody Austin, Bernhard Langer and Scott Parel, the other co-leader after two rounds, finished five shots back. Austin was on his way to a possible second-place finish at 8 under after 16 holes, but he three-putted the final two holes. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 69 Monday to finish in a 14th-place tie at 8 under. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 71 to finish in a tie for 22nd at 5 under.

