Police identify man shot by officer at North Little Rock motel

A Little Rock man who was injured in an officer involved shooting Monday was in jail Tuesday evening facing a federal firearms possession charge, a North Little Rock police spokeswoman said.

An undercover North Little Rock police officer shot Anthony Tywayne Ashby, 39, at around 2:50 p.m. Monday at the Broadway Motel at 2800 E Broadway St., Sgt. Amy Cooper said Tuesday in a statement. Ashby's injury was not life-threatening.

Cooper said Ashby pulled out a handgun before the officer shot him. Whether Ashby pointed the weapon at the officer was not included in the statement. The officer was not identified in the release.

After learning Ashby has a prior felony conviction, North Little Rock detectives filed a federal criminal complaint with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, who charged Ashby with felon in possession of a firearm, Cooper said.

Ashby was in the Pulaski County jail without bond Tuesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will conduct an investigation into the federal charge filed against Ashby, Cooper said. North Little Rock police will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The officer was placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy, Cooper said.

According to court records, Ashby's first felon conviction was on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing controlled substances in 2003.

Ashby was arrested last year on charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and refusal to submit to arrest on Oct. 1, 2018, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication in 2017.

Ashby was also convicted on a second-degree battery charge in 2014, for which he was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to court documents. He has also been convicted on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and drug possession multiple times since 1999.