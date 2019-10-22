Razorbacks announce 2020 baseball schedule

— Arkansas will open the 2020 baseball season with a three-game series against Eastern Illinois beginning Feb. 14, according to the Razorbacks’ schedule that was released Tuesday.

The series against Eastern Illinois will be one of three weekend nonconference series at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Gonzaga for four games on Feb. 20-23 and South Alabama for three games on March 6-8.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston on Feb. 28-March 1. The games will be played at the Houston Astros’ home stadium, Minute Maid Park.

The Razorbacks’ other nonconference games include home dates against Missouri State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Illinois State, Grand Canyon and Oral Roberts, and road games at Oklahoma, Troy and Michigan State. Arkansas is scheduled to play UAPB once in Fayetteville and once at Dickey Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Arkansas is scheduled to open SEC play at Mississippi State on March 13. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play at Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee in conference play, and host Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn and Georgia.

The Florida, Texas A&M and Tennessee series are scheduled to begin on Thursdays.

With several returning position players and pitchers, Arkansas is expected to be highly ranked when the 2020 season begins. The Razorbacks have played in back-to-back College World Series.

2020 Arkansas Baseball Schedule

Feb. 14-16 - Eastern Illinois

Feb. 20-23 - Gonzaga

Feb. 28 - Oklahoma (in Houston)

Feb. 29 - Texas (in Houston)

March 1 - Baylor (in Houston)

March 3 - Illinois State

March 6-8 - South Alabama

March 10-11 Grand Canyon

March 13-15 - at Mississippi State

March 17 - at Oklahoma

March 20-22 - Alabama

March 24-25 - at Troy

March 27-29 - at Ole Miss

March 31 - Oral Roberts

April 2-4 - Florida

April 7 - Arkansas-Little Rock

April 9-11 - Texas A&M

April 14 - Missouri State

April 17-19 - at LSU

April 21-22 - at Michigan State

April 24-26 - Auburn

April 28 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff

April 29 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff (in North Little Rock)

May 1-3 - at South Carolina

May 8-10 - Georgia

May 14-16 - at Tennessee