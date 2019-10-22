Razorbacks announce 2020 baseball schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2020 baseball season with a three-game series against Eastern Illinois beginning Feb. 14, according to the Razorbacks’ schedule that was released Tuesday.
The series against Eastern Illinois will be one of three weekend nonconference series at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Gonzaga for four games on Feb. 20-23 and South Alabama for three games on March 6-8.
Arkansas is scheduled to play Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston on Feb. 28-March 1. The games will be played at the Houston Astros’ home stadium, Minute Maid Park.
The Razorbacks’ other nonconference games include home dates against Missouri State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Illinois State, Grand Canyon and Oral Roberts, and road games at Oklahoma, Troy and Michigan State. Arkansas is scheduled to play UAPB once in Fayetteville and once at Dickey Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
Arkansas is scheduled to open SEC play at Mississippi State on March 13. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play at Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee in conference play, and host Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn and Georgia.
The Florida, Texas A&M and Tennessee series are scheduled to begin on Thursdays.
With several returning position players and pitchers, Arkansas is expected to be highly ranked when the 2020 season begins. The Razorbacks have played in back-to-back College World Series.
2020 Arkansas Baseball Schedule
Feb. 14-16 - Eastern Illinois
Feb. 20-23 - Gonzaga
Feb. 28 - Oklahoma (in Houston)
Feb. 29 - Texas (in Houston)
March 1 - Baylor (in Houston)
March 3 - Illinois State
March 6-8 - South Alabama
March 10-11 Grand Canyon
March 13-15 - at Mississippi State
March 17 - at Oklahoma
March 20-22 - Alabama
March 24-25 - at Troy
March 27-29 - at Ole Miss
March 31 - Oral Roberts
April 2-4 - Florida
April 7 - Arkansas-Little Rock
April 9-11 - Texas A&M
April 14 - Missouri State
April 17-19 - at LSU
April 21-22 - at Michigan State
April 24-26 - Auburn
April 28 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff
April 29 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff (in North Little Rock)
May 1-3 - at South Carolina
May 8-10 - Georgia
May 14-16 - at Tennessee