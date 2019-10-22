Road closures OK'd for two festivals

The Office of Neighborhood Services approved requests for road closures for the McCabe Chapel United Methodist Church Fun Day in November and a Children's Fest later this month.

Neighborhood Services approved the United Methodist Church request Oct. 11 to close 16th Street from Locust Street to Pine Street on Nov. 3 in North Little Rock. The event was described as a church open house with fun and games.

Neighborhood Services also approved a request for the closure of 25th Street from Pike Avenue to Schaer Street on Oct. 31 for a Children's Fest. The event's description includes food, fun and games.