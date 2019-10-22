Road closures OK'd for two festivals

The Office of Neighborhood Services approved requests for road closures for the McCabe Chapel United Methodist Church Fun Day in November and a Children's Fest later this month.
Neighborhood Services approved the United Methodist Church request Oct. 11 to close 16th Street from Locust Street to Pine Street on Nov. 3 in North Little Rock. The event was described as a church open house with fun and games.
Neighborhood Services also approved a request for the closure of 25th Street from Pike Avenue to Schaer Street on Oct. 31 for a Children's Fest. The event's description includes food, fun and games.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.