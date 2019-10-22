RV park flood loss pegged at $45,808

The Downtown Riverside RV Park lost an estimated $45,808 in revenue because of the Arkansas River flooding earlier this year, officials said.

Sheila Bullerwell, RV Park manager, reported that the park lost $29,174 in May and June when the park was closed.

The park was able to open 42 sites July 1, but 14 riverfront sites needed extensive repairs, members of the North Little Rock Advertising and Promotions Commission said during a meeting last week.