Sign rule waived to allow repairs

The North Little Rock City Council voted last week to waive its sign ordinance requirements to allow Metro Appliances & More to repair and refurbish its current sign.

The sign, located at 8800 Maumelle Blvd., is 30 feet tall and 12.75 feet wide. The 127.5-square-foot, free-standing sign includes a 10-foot-tall electronic changeable copy message center.

The city's zoning ordinance states that signs located on streets with four-vehicle traffic lanes a median greater than 30 feet in average width cannot be free-standing signs and must be limited to 10 feet tall and 64 square feet.

Mayor Joe Smith said that the sign, along with others like it, was grandfathered in because it had already been built, but companies must receive approval to make any changes.

After a couple of minutes of discussion about not setting a precedent for the rest of the grandfathered signs, the council decided to approve the waiver.

"It just made sense, and it's only for this one sign," Smith said.