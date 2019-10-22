Springdale educator named Arkansas Teacher of the Year

SPRINGDALE -- Joel Lookadoo, who spent the past several years as a math teacher at Lakeside Junior High School, is the 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

The announcement came Tuesday morning during a school assembly at Lakeside. Lookadoo earned the honor for his work at Lakeside, though this year he transitioned to a new job as instructional facilitator at the Tyson School of Innovation.

The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes teachers for their teaching and leadership skills. Lookadoo may now apply to become the 2020 National Teacher of the Year.

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education announced the 15 regional finalists for 2020 Teacher of the Year in July. Each regional finalist received a $1,000 award made possible by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

The four state semifinalists were announced Aug. 1. They included Lookadoo; Catherine Beckham, a high school teacher in Mountain Home; Melissa Spence, a first-grade teacher in Conway; and Jeffrey Whitlow, a fifth-grade teacher in Little Rock.