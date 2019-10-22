State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

ESPNU picking up ASU vs. La.-Monroe game

Arkansas State University's game at Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 2 will be televised by ESPNU.

The game will be televised at 2:30 p.m. and marks the Red Wolves third appearance on national television this season. Arkansas State also played Georgia on ESPN2 and Louisiana-Lafayette on ESPNU.

GAC announces players of the week

Southern Arkansas University quarterback Hayden Mallory was named offensive player of the week by the Great American Conference while Arkansas Tech University defensive tackle Tre Chism was named defensive player of the week and Henderson State University punt returner Braden Boykin was named special teams player of the week.

Mallory completed 11 of 14 passes for 311 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 49-7 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State. Chism had 8 tackles, 5.5 for losses and 3 sacks in a 21-14 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State. Boykin returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown in the Reddies' 48-17 victory against East Central (Okla.).

BASKETBALL

UAPB duo named to all-SWAC team

Shawn Doss and Terrance Banyard were named to the Southwestern Athletic Conference's all-conference second team Monday.

Doss, a 6-5, 185-pound junior forward, played in 32 games a year ago, averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Banyard, a 6-8, 215-pound center, played in 32 games and started 27, averaging 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game with 38 blocked shots.

In the preseason poll, the Golden Lions were picked seventh while the Lady Lions were picked 10th in a poll of head coaches and sports information directors.

MEN'S GOLF

UALR tied for second at home

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is tied for second at the Little Rock/First Tee Classic at Chenal Country Club's Bear Den Course.

The Trojans shot a 578 (284-294) and are tied with Oral Roberts (289-289). Eastern Michigan leads with a 577 (291-286). The University of Central Arkansas is in 10th place with a 598 (293-305).

Logan Pate of UALR is tied for seventh with a 142 (68-74). Marcel Rauch is tied for 15th at 144 (71-73). Blaine Calhoon of UCA is tied for 33rd at 148 (79-79).

Harding fourth in Oklahoma

Harding University is in fourth place, Southern Arkansas University and Arkansas Tech University are tied for sixth, and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith is tied for 15th after the first round of the Jerry Hrncair Invitational in Duncan, Okla.

Harding shot a 293. Oklahoma Christian leads with a 287, St. Mary's (Texas) is second at 290 and Midwestern State is third at 292. Southern Arkansas and Arkansas Tech are tied at 298, and UAFS shot a 310.

Individually, Francois Jacobs of Arkansas Tech is tied for second at 70, two shots back of Logan Durst of Cameron. Ryan Camras of Harding is tied for 11th at 72. Jerry Bates of UAFS is tied for 167th at 73 with Harding's Gregor MacIntosh, and Southern Arkansas' Brendan Little and Calcum Graham.

Henderson State advances in Hot Springs

Henderson State defeated Winona State 3-2 in medal play to advance to the finals in the six-team Battle for the Belt on Monday at Hot Springs Country Club.

The Reddies, who received a bye in the first round, got victories from Christian Woods and Jackson Cole.

The final round will begin at 8:30 a.m. today.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech second in own event

Arkansas Tech University is in second place after the first round of the Arkansas Tech Women's Fall Invite at Chamberlyne Country Club in Danville.

The Golden Suns shot a 316 and trail Central Oklahoma by one stroke. Henderson State is in fifth place with a 327 while Harding University is in sixth place at 328. Southern Arkansas University is in 10th at 341, and the University of Arkansas at Monticello is in 13th place at 346.

Individually, Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech is in second place with a 74, trailing Sydney Roberts of Central Oklahoma by one stroke. Kiera Smith of Harding is in third place at 75. Taylor Loeb of Henderson State is tied for sixth at 78. Eva Renner of Southern Arkansas and Katie Whitfield of Arkansas Tech are tied for ninth at 79.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 10/22/2019