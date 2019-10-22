Trudeau seeks to keep helm in Canada

A voter heads to cast their vote in Canada's federal election at the Fairbanks Interpretation Centre in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced the threat of being knocked from power after one term as the nation held parliamentary elections Monday.

The 47-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015 but a combination of scandal and high expectations have damaged his prospects.

"It's a coin toss," said Nik Nanos, a Canadian pollster.

Not in 84 years has a first-term Canadian prime minister with a parliamentary majority lost a bid for re-election.

Trudeau took his wife and three children along as he voted in his district in Montreal.

Trudeau reasserted liberalism in 2015 after almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada. He has been viewed as a beacon for liberals, even appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in the U.S. under the headline "Why Can't He Be Our President?"

Former President Barack Obama made an unprecedented endorsement in urging Canadians to re-elect Trudeau and saying the world needs his progressive leadership now.

But old photos of Trudeau in blackface and brownface surfaced last month, casting doubt on his judgment.

Trudeau also was hurt by a scandal this year when his former attorney general said he pressured her to halt the prosecution of a Quebec company. Trudeau has said he was standing up for jobs, but the damage gave a boost to the Conservative Party led by Andrew Scheer.

No party was expected to get a majority of Parliament's 338 seats, so a shaky alliance may be needed to pass legislation.

And, no one party was expected to draw support from across Canada, with the Conservatives strong in the western part of the country, the Liberals dominating Ontario, the Bloc in Quebec and the New Democrats perhaps leading in British Columbia, Nanos said.

"One of the outcomes of this election might be the rise of regional division," Nanos said.

Nanos said the Conservatives might primarily be a western regional party; the Liberals, an Ontario regional party; the Bloc, a Quebec regional party; and the New Democrats, a British Columbia regional party.

Scheer, 40, is a career politician who has called Trudeau a phony who can't even recall how many times he has worn blackface.

Scheer is promising to end a national carbon tax and cut government spending, including foreign aid, by 25%. "That money belongs to you, not to them," Scheer said.

Trudeau embraced immigration at a time when the U.S. and other countries are becoming more strict, and he legalized cannabis nationwide.

His efforts to strike a balance on the environment and the economy have been criticized by both the right and left. He brought in a carbon tax to fight climate change but rescued a stalled pipeline expansion project to get Alberta's oil to international markets.

He also negotiated a new free trade deal for Canada with the U.S. and Mexico amid threats by President Donald Trump to scrap it.

Pat Gill, a Vancouver retiree, said she voted for Trudeau.

"I think people know he's made some mistakes," said Gill, who is 74. "I'm hoping he's learned in the last four years. I still think he's our best bet."

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Morris of The Associated Press.

