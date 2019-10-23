2 arrested after man found tied up in trash can in Northwest Arkansas; vacuum put in closet to muffle his screams, police say

FAYETTEVILLE — A man and woman were arrested in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault and other offenses after a Friday night incident in which they reportedly tied up another man, wrapped him in sleeping bags and left him head down in a plastic trash can in a closet.

According to a Police Department report, Jordan Trujillo, 28, and Megan Osborne, 38, were arrested after officers were sent to the residence at 1137 N. West End Ave. B-9, after a 911 call reporting someone was being held captive.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman, said the officers made contact with a woman at the residence but she tried to close the door while the officers were talking with her. The officers entered the residence and found a man identified as Gary Guilliams, 55, tied up, wrapped in blankets, head first in a trash can in a closet. The officers had to cut Guilliams loose, Murphy said. According to the report, Guilliams had a bruise on his left temple, a cut on his right forearm and was bleeding from an ear. Both his hands and the fingers on his left hand were swollen, according to the report.

Trujillo told the officers he and Osborne had tied up Guilliams and covered him with blankets, according to the report. Trujillo told police they had placed a vacuum cleaner in the closet to muffle Guilliams' screams. In the report, Trujillo said he told Guilliams they were going to leave him tied up and go out to eat. Trujillo claimed they told Guilliams "They would return with some food later, when he'd calmed down."

While being questioned about the incident, both Trujillo and Osborne ran from officers but were apprehended, police said.

Both Trujillo and Osborne are being held in the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond. Trujillo was arrested in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault and escape. Osborne was arrested in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by receiving.