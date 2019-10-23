Police in Santa Rosa, Calif., search for suspects Tuesday after a shooting at Ridgway High School.

Teen arrested in class after shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A teenage gunman returned to class Tuesday after shooting a fellow student twice just outside a Northern California high school, an attack that prompted an hourslong lockdown of more than 10,000 students and employees in a complex with three schools, authorities said.

Officers arrested the 17-year-old on accusations of attempted murder in a classroom at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, after about a two-hour manhunt.

Witnesses told police that the shooter fired three to four rounds before running onto the campus after classes began, authorities said. Authorities said the two students argued before the shooting.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was in stable condition after being shot twice in the upper body on the sidewalk outside the high school.

Police Capt. John Cregan said officers were still looking for the shooter's handgun, which he put into a backpack and handed off to someone else.

While authorities initially said the shooter had an accomplice, Cregan said the person who had been detained was released.

Police said that the 9 a.m. shooting took place on the sidewalk just outside the school.

Hate crimes feared in church vandalism

CROWLEY, La. -- A string of church vandalisms in a predominantly black Louisiana community has prompted police to seek federal authorities' help with investigating the possible hate crimes.

Five churches in Crowley have each had a glass door or window broken by a heavy object at night in the past four months, news outlets reported.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said he considers the actions hate crimes because churches are being targeted and all are in a predominantly black community. Three of the churches are historically black.

The first desecration in Crowley happened in early July, when a padlock was thrown through a stained-glass window at First Lutheran Church, a predominantly white church. The latest was found Monday at Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Broussard said the department is taking the incidents seriously especially in the wake of recent arson attacks against several historically black churches in St. Landry Parish, about 35 miles northeast of Crowley. A white man charged in those fires has pleaded innocent.

Design errors cited in bridge's fatal fall

MIAMI -- A Miami university bridge that collapsed and killed six people last year showed significant design errors and should have been more carefully monitored by the state government because of the project's complexity, federal officials said Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board members concluded that the design firm FIGG Bridge Engineers Inc. underestimated the load of the bridge and overestimated its strength in a critical section that splintered, dropping a 174-foot-long span onto eight cars on March 15, 2018.

Safety board Chairman Robert Sumwalt said the cracking observed days before the collapse should have prompted contractors and Florida International University to close the road. Engineers investigating the collapse said the cracks were 40 times larger than what is commonly accepted.

The board also concluded the Florida Department of Transportation should have done greater oversight of the project.

Florida International University said in a statement that it relied on professionals to notify the university of safety concerns. The engineers said the cracks were not a safety concern.

Justices' review sought on abortion law

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma abortion clinic has asked the state Supreme Court to review a judge's decision to uphold a ban on a second-trimester abortion procedure.

The Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic requested an injunction to put the law on hold, telling the high court Monday that the law would be detrimental for women, The Oklahoman reported.

The 2015 law aims to restrict the use of instruments in dilation and evacuation abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy, except when needed to save the woman's life or prevent a serious risk to her health. It was put on hold while the legal challenge was pending.

Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong upheld the law in July.

Numbers released by the state Department of Health show nearly 7% of the about 5,000 abortions performed in Oklahoma in 2018 were performed using this method.

Rabia Muqaddam, the attorney for the Tulsa clinic, said the Tulsa clinic does not perform abortions later than 16 weeks, so most of the concern is for between 14 and 16 weeks.

Oklahoma Assistant Solicitor General Zach West said the law does not leave women without options since they can still get abortions using a different method up to 16 weeks.

