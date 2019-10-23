After 60 years, LR attorney Anderson to retire

Noted Little Rock attorney Philip Anderson is retiring, ending a distinguished 60-year career that included being one of three Arkansans to serve as president of the American Bar Association.

Anderson, well-respected on the personal and professional levels, said he will enjoy "reading as many books as possible" in the new chapter of his life.

"I've enjoyed my work," he said in noting the announcement Tuesday. "It's been a rewarding experience."

Anderson was a founding partner of Williams & Anderson PLC. He graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and holds a law degree from the same institution, where he also served as editor in chief of the Arkansas Law Review.

"We practiced law together for 60 years, and I don't recall a harsh word or a real argument between us in that period of time," said Jack Williams, co-founder of the law firm with Anderson. They both started their careers together before forming Williams & Anderson along with David F. Menz and Peter G. Kumpe in 1988.

"We just wanted to try our hand at being our own lawyers and doing our own thing," Williams said.

Anderson's legal expertise stretched across many fields, including trial and appellate practices as well as mergers and acquisitions, media law and general corporate matters.

Anderson was the attorney for the Arkansas Democrat in its legal battle with the Arkansas Gazette, which ended in 1991 when the Gannett Co. Inc. closed the Gazette and sold the newspaper's assets and name to what is now known as Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Inc., which publishes the daily newspaper in Little Rock.

Walter E. Hussman Jr., publisher of the Democrat-Gazette, noted that Anderson's work in the courtroom during the newspaper war was brilliant. Anderson has served on the board of directors of the newspaper and its parent company since 1986. He also is retiring from that board.

"He's a dear friend, and I've enjoyed his company over many years," Hussman said. "It's hard to think of an attorney in Arkansas who's had a more distinguished career than Phil."

Along with the Arkansas newspaper company, Anderson represented multiple media clients on First Amendment issues. Clients included ABC, CBS, CNN and NBC. He also represented The New York Times, The Associated Press and HBO on media issues in Arkansas.

On the merger and acquisitions front, Anderson was outside legal counsel for what was the largest bank holding company in Arkansas and helped the bank make multiple acquisitions.

Anderson was active in the American Bar Association, rising to become elected president of the association from 1998-99. Only two other Arkansans have served in that role: U.M. Rose in 1901-02 and Edward Wright in 1970-71. Wright is Anderson's father-in-law.

In 2013, Anderson received the outstanding service award from the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation. The award is presented to a member who "adhered for more than 30 years to the highest principles and traditions of the legal profession and to the service of the public."

Along with his law practice, Anderson devoted time to community service. For about 44 years he served as a trustee and secretary of the George W. Donaghey Foundation Board, which was created by the former governor to support the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He also is a member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences and has been a longtime supporter of the arts.

