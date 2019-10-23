Arkansas included in Chris Moore's top 3

Forward Chris Moore, who made an official visit to Arkansas on Sept. 20-22, has included the Razorbacks among the top three schools in which he is interested, along with Memphis and Auburn.

"For starters, Arkansas was one of the best visits I've been on because of the fact it was a visit and also a learning curve for me, the way they broke things down piece by piece made it intriguing for me.," Moore said. "Arkansas and the new staff has made it very difficult for me to decide, but as of now only time will tell are my final words."

Moore, 6-6, 220 pounds, of West Memphis, officially visited Memphis on Oct. 4-6 and has plans to visit Auburn on Nov. 1-3.

He loved his official visit to Arkansas.

“It was absolutely stunning,” Moore said in a previous interview. “They did what most coaches don’t do. They broke everything down. They were more in-depth than any other visit I’ve been on and they also showed me a lot of love. They showed me they really want me to be a Razorback.”

He has more than 30 offers, including from Iowa State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulsa, St. John’s, Wichita State and others.

Moore averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game for 17-under Woodz Elite during the spring and summer. He was AAU teammates with guard Davonte Davis and center Jaylin Williams. Davis is committed to the Razorbacks and Williams is an Arkansas target.

Moore plans to sign during the early signing period that begins Nov. 13.