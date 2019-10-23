Arkansas woman arrested after authorities say she hit a police cruiser while driving drunk

A Jonesboro woman was arrested on 12 charges, including two felonies, after authorities say she hit a police cruiser while driving drunk.

Courtney Butler, 21, faces one charge of fleeing, one charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and multiple lesser charges including driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

An officer on the scene a shooting at Nettleton Avenue and Flint Street saw a Dodge Charger hop the curb around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the police report. The car then struck a different officer’s police cruiser before driving off.

The officer tried to stop the Charger by entering the road and flashing the light on his gun to get the driver’s attention, according to the report.

The Charger began to slow, the report states, but then sped at the officer, who said in the report he “managed to step out of the path of the vehicle just narrowly avoiding contact with it.”

The officer then got into his cruiser and followed the Charger, which was driving at times at speeds greater than 80 miles per hour, according to the report.

The Charger continued driving away at high speeds, the report states, and nearly hit another car before finally stopping at a gas station.

The officer removed Butler from the car. He said in the report he smelled alcohol on her breath and saw a half-empty bottle of Hennessey on the car’s floorboard.

She was taken to Craighead County jail, where she failed sobriety tests nearly three hours after the incidents, according to the report.

In an interview with authorities, Butler told police she had one drink but was not drunk. She also said she hadn’t been sure if she’d hit the police cruiser, which is why she kept driving. She added that she didn’t notice either the officer outside his car flashing his light or the cruiser chasing her down the road until just before she pulled over.

Bond for Butler was set at $7,500 and she will appear in court for the felony charges at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 26.