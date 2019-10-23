Multiple arrests in fentanyl-related operations in central Arkansas, authorities say

Federal authorities announced on Wednesday multiple arrests in fentanyl-related operations in central Arkansas this month that dismantled three drug-trafficking organizations, including one which directly led to the death of two people.

Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced at a news conference Wednesday that 15 people had been arrested that day in the third major law enforcement operation in October designed to disrupt the flow of the drug fentanyl.

Hiland said 49 people were charged in connection to the operation and 3.5 grams of fentanyl were recovered. Two of the operations were run by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration was in charge of the other one.

“I think it has become evident that this is a scourge in central Arkansas,” he said.

Officials said Wednesday’s arrests are the result of an investigation into the Clifton Williams Drug Trafficking Organization that was linked to two overdose deaths. The investigation began in June 2018.

Officials said Clifton Williams and his associates, including members of the Piru Bloods gang, were operating largely out of west Little Rock, where they conducted drug transactions at prominent retail locations.

Hiland declined to name the retail areas as the investigation was ongoing.

On Aug. 30, 2018, officials with the FBI said a woman overdosed on fentanyl supplied by Williams and was found dead at a motel in west Little Rock.

Officials also mentioned an unidentified individual died of “fentanyl intoxication” after taking drugs Williams had supplied. Williams was arrested that same day and was found to be in possession of over $25,000 cash, a stolen firearm, two ounces of fentanyl, and other contraband.

Seventeen people have been charged with being apart of the Desmond Kelly Drug Trafficking Organization and they face 37 counts that include federal drug and firearm offenses. Sixteen people were in custody as of Wednesday afternoon with a man named Jamie Goff being the lone fugitive, officials said.

At the time of the drug trafficking, Desmond Kelley, 26, of Little Rock, was already facing federal heroin charges, officials with the DEA said.

Officers said they would confiscate 500 grams of fentanyl along with unknown amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, three firearms and more than $18,000. This organization was responsible for the distribution of multiple kilograms of fentanyl, officials said.

Officials with the FBI would charge nine people with 21 counts that include federal drug and firearm offenses for being apart of the Monterrio Fuller Drug Trafficking Organization.

Members of the FBI said they seized 1100 grams of fentanyl, or a heroin fentanyl mix; approximately 450 grams of marijuana, and approximately 1000 doses of MDMA from the organization. In addition to the drugs, officers said they confiscated almost $7,000 in cash and over $34,000 in assets including jewelry cars, and nine firearms, three of which were AR-15s.

“We are faced with a real crisis when it comes to the potency of this drug,” Hiland said at the news conference. “Fentantyl is 80 times more potent than morphine (and) 40 times more potent than heroin. I think it’s important to note this is being mixed with heroine, cocaine and methamphetamine and even being laced with marijuana.”