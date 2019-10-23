VIDEO: Geyser erupts in downtown Little Rock during work on water main

A malfunction during work on a water main Wednesday morning at Capitol Avenue and Louisiana Street caused a 50-foot geyser of water to spew from the ground.

A Central Arkansas Water employee on the scene said crews were working to add a meter off the main water line to service the building on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The “tap” into the main line for the smaller line popped off, the employee said. Central Arkansas Water spokesman Doug Shackelford said he had not heard what caused the issue, but a tap popping off would leave a hole in the main.

“It’s not a water main break,” Shackleford said. Crews were already scheduled to be there for work, he said, and a tap popping off is not difficult to fix.

Crews will turn one or two water valves off, Shackelford said, and then put the tap back on. He said no one in the area is expected to be without water.

Shackleford said the issue is a bit unusual, though, and dramatic to look at — a conclusion seemingly echoed by passersby who took photos and videos.

"It's like Yellowstone," one man said, staring at the geyser.