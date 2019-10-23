Sections
October 23, 2019

Dennis Bonnen, 47, the Republican Texas House speaker, said he won't seek reelection as calls mount for his resignation after the release of a secretly recorded conversation in which he sought help ousting members of his own caucus and used foul language to disparage Democrats.

Ilhan Omar, a Democrat who represents Minnesota in Congress, accused Oley Larsen, a Republican state senator from North Dakota, of hate speech after he posted a long-debunked photo on social media that purports to show Omar holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp.

Kjeld Pedersen, a Danish stonemason, said it took less than 10 hours to use wheels and rails to slowly move the 76-foot-tall, 1,000-ton Rubjerg Knude lighthouse about 300 feet inland away from the eroding North Sea cliff where it had sat for 120 years.

Jenny Davis, mayor of Sparta, Mo., which was struck by a small tornado Monday, said she was unable to alert the town's 1,900 residents about the twister because a fallen tree blocked her path to the town's hand-cranked warning siren.

Adrian Harper, 27, an Uber driver in Hollywood, Fla., was cited for culpable negligence after he told police that he was trying to holster his handgun while a passenger loaded belongings into his vehicle's trunk when the weapon fired, wounding a young passenger in the back seat.

Ross Ardoff, a Minnesota drug task force commander, said two people were arrested when officers found drugs, cash, several shotguns, an AR-15 rifle and a functioning cannon during a raid at a farm near Hutchinson.

Walter James Mason, 86, a suspect in the 1980 slaying of a rancher outside a bar in Clayton, Idaho, was arrested, after 39 years on the run, on a first-degree murder charge in central Texas where he had been living under an assumed name, authorities said.

Eugene Butler Jr., 47, convicted of rounding a curve and crashing his speeding boat into another on Bayou Caddy, Miss., in 2016, killing a 19-year-old woman who was setting crab traps with her boyfriend, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Ronnie Sellars, 31, who rode atop a car as it sped along an interstate for about 20 miles, no longer faces a "clinging to a vehicle charge" in Wilson County, Tenn., because a judge ruled that the law didn't fit the crime, and Sellars said the courts should "put their attention on other things."

