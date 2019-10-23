• Dennis Bonnen, 47, the Republican Texas House speaker, said he won't seek reelection as calls mount for his resignation after the release of a secretly recorded conversation in which he sought help ousting members of his own caucus and used foul language to disparage Democrats.

• Ilhan Omar, a Democrat who represents Minnesota in Congress, accused Oley Larsen, a Republican state senator from North Dakota, of hate speech after he posted a long-debunked photo on social media that purports to show Omar holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp.

• Kjeld Pedersen, a Danish stonemason, said it took less than 10 hours to use wheels and rails to slowly move the 76-foot-tall, 1,000-ton Rubjerg Knude lighthouse about 300 feet inland away from the eroding North Sea cliff where it had sat for 120 years.

• Jenny Davis, mayor of Sparta, Mo., which was struck by a small tornado Monday, said she was unable to alert the town's 1,900 residents about the twister because a fallen tree blocked her path to the town's hand-cranked warning siren.

• Adrian Harper, 27, an Uber driver in Hollywood, Fla., was cited for culpable negligence after he told police that he was trying to holster his handgun while a passenger loaded belongings into his vehicle's trunk when the weapon fired, wounding a young passenger in the back seat.

• Ross Ardoff, a Minnesota drug task force commander, said two people were arrested when officers found drugs, cash, several shotguns, an AR-15 rifle and a functioning cannon during a raid at a farm near Hutchinson.

• Walter James Mason, 86, a suspect in the 1980 slaying of a rancher outside a bar in Clayton, Idaho, was arrested, after 39 years on the run, on a first-degree murder charge in central Texas where he had been living under an assumed name, authorities said.

• Eugene Butler Jr., 47, convicted of rounding a curve and crashing his speeding boat into another on Bayou Caddy, Miss., in 2016, killing a 19-year-old woman who was setting crab traps with her boyfriend, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

• Ronnie Sellars, 31, who rode atop a car as it sped along an interstate for about 20 miles, no longer faces a "clinging to a vehicle charge" in Wilson County, Tenn., because a judge ruled that the law didn't fit the crime, and Sellars said the courts should "put their attention on other things."

A Section on 10/23/2019