Jacksonville police chief 'forced to resign,' official says

Jacksonville’s police chief has resigned after less than a year-and-a-half on the job, a department spokeswoman said Wednesday morning.

Chief John Franklin was “forced to resign” by the city’s mayor, Bob Johnson, according to Jacksonville police spokeswoman April Kiser. The department was notified of the resignation in an email sent shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday from Joseph McCollough. Kiser said he will serve as interim chief until the position is permanently filled.

McCollough was serving as captain of the department's Criminal Investigations Division, according to the city's website.

Kiser said she didn’t immediately know what prompted the reported call for Franklin to resign. He was sworn in as the department’s chief on June 1, 2018, following what then-Mayor Gary Fletcher called a “tough year for all of us.”

A call to the mayor’s office wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday morning.

