Lawmakers back Brexit deal, but want extension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his case Tuesday in the House of Commons, where his Brexit deal won backing but his timetable to implement it lost out. More photos at arkansasonline. com/1023uk/

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won Parliament's backing Tuesday for the substance of his exit deal but lost a key vote on its timing, a result that inches him closer to his goal of leading his country out of the European Union -- but effectively guarantees it won't happen on the scheduled date of Oct. 31.

European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted that because of the vote, he would recommend that the other 27 EU nations grant Britain a delay in its departure to avoid a chaotic no-deal exit. He did not say how long a delay he would recommend, although the U.K.'s request was to postpone the exit until Jan. 31.

The good news for the prime minister was that lawmakers -- for the first time since Britons chose in 2016 to leave the EU -- voted in principle for a Brexit plan, backing by 329-299 a bill to implement the agreement Johnson struck with the EU last week.

But minutes later, legislators rejected his fast-track timetable to pass the bill, saying they needed more time to scrutinize it. The vote went 322-308 against the government.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z12gpOaoswE]

Tuesday's votes plunge the Brexit process back into uncertainty.

Without speedy passage of the bill, Britain won't be able to make an orderly exit from the bloc on Oct. 31, the central vow of Johnson's 3-month-old administration.

Looking on the bright side, Johnson hailed the fact that "for the first time in this long saga this House has actually accepted its responsibilities together, come together, and embraced a deal."

"One way or another we will leave the EU with this deal to which this House has just given its assent," he said -- though he also said the government would "accelerate" preparations for a no-deal outcome because of the uncertainty.

Johnson had hoped to push the legislation through the House of Commons by Thursday. But he said after the defeat that he would "pause" the bill until the EU had decided whether to agree to delay Britain's departure.

Britain's delay request came grudgingly from Johnson last week to comply with a law passed by Parliament ordering the government to postpone Brexit rather than risk the economic damage that could come from a no-deal exit.

Any delay will still require the agreement of all of the other 27 EU member states, and they are deeply weary of the long-running Brexit saga. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French lawmakers Tuesday that he sees "no justification" at this stage for a further delay.

But they also want to avoid the economic pain on both sides of the Channel that would come from a chaotic British exit.

Earlier, Johnson had said he might call a vote on holding a snap general election if Parliament blocked his plans -- in the hopes of breaking the political deadlock over Brexit that has dragged on as lawmakers have squabbled over the country's departure terms. But he's likely to wait to hear from the EU on the delay request before deciding whether to push for an election.

But before Tuesday's vote, he said: "I will in no way allow months more of this."

Last week Johnson struck a divorce deal with the other EU leaders, but on Saturday he failed to win Parliament's backing for it. His only remaining hope of leaving on time was to get lawmakers to pass the Brexit-implementing bill into law before the scheduled departure date.

The Brexit deal sets out the terms of Britain's departure, including measures to maintain an open border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. It also enshrines the right of U.K. and EU citizens living in the other's territory to continue with their lives, and sets out the multibillion-dollar payments Britain must make to meet its financial obligations to the EU.

But the deal does not cover the nitty gritty of future relations between the U.K. and the EU: Instead, it confirms a transition period lasting until at least the end of 2020 -- and possibly 2022 -- in which relations will remain frozen as they are now while a permanent new relationship is worked out.

If Britain leaves the EU without a deal, there will be no transition period, uncertainty for millions of citizens and a host of new tariffs, customs checks and other barriers to trade on day one. Most economists say that would send unemployment rising, the value of the pound plummeting and plunge the U.K. into recession.

PUSHING AHEAD

Many lawmakers felt that three days was not nearly enough time for scrutiny of the 115-page bill. Major bills usually take weeks or months to pass through Parliament, giving time for line-by-line scrutiny by lawmakers.

Before Tuesday's votes, Green lawmaker Caroline Lucas tweeted that lawmakers "had more time to debate the Wild Animals in Circuses Act (affecting 19 animals) than they will to decide the future of 65 million people. It's hard to think of anything which better illustrates this Govt's contempt for people, Parliament & democracy."

After the votes, many lawmakers urged Johnson to push ahead with the bill after securing a delay to Brexit. Opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn encouraged the prime minister to "work with us all of us to agree a reasonable timetable" for its passage.

Labor Party lawmakers promised to push for a series of amendments to the deal that could act as a kind of poison pill -- demanding that there be a second referendum on whether to leave the EU or putting all of the United Kingdom into the EU's customs union. A provision like that helped torpedo former Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement with Brussels earlier this year.

"We will seek a very clear commitment to a customs union, a strong single market relationship, hard-wired commitments on workers' rights, non-regression of environmental standards and loopholes closed to avoid the threat of a no-deal Brexit once and for all," Corbyn said after the votes.

Former allies of Johnson complained about the government's pressure tactics. Waving a doorstop-size bound copy of the bill, Rory Stewart, a member of the Conservative Party who was purged by Johnson after breaking with him on a no-deal Brexit, said, "This is a hell of a big document."

"We cannot pretend" that this is enough time to scrutinize the bill, Stewart said. "This is our Parliament. We cannot do down our Parliament."

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, an ardent Brexit supporter, acknowledged that the prospect of an Oct. 31 Brexit now seemed remote.

"Impossible is a very strong word, but it is very hard to see how it is possible," he said.

The Democratic Unionist Party is opposed to the deal, suggesting it weakens Northern Ireland's place in the union. The U.K. effectively split Ireland in 1921 to placate a largely Protestant, unionist majority in the north in the face of increasing demands from the Catholic-dominated south for independence from Britain.

"If this goes ahead, we are into an economic United Ireland, the whole basis of the Union is gone, it's weakened," said Jamie Bryson, who has emerged as a de facto spokesman for Northern Ireland loyalists. "It is going to have to be resisted."

Still, other forces in unionism cautioned against inflaming the situation. The Orange Order, which celebrates Northern Ireland's place in the U.K., said it's not the time for widespread protest which could paralyze the region, Reuters reported.

"There is a feeling people need to do something, but I would be encouraging people that it isn't a case for street protest at this time," Orange Order Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson told Reuters.

Bryson said all sides want to avoid a return to violence.

"There's a danger if you get a massive amount of people on the streets," he said. "Violence would be foolish but I can't predict the future."

Meanwhile, in Dublin, the Sinn Fein party suggested a vote on uniting Ireland could take place sooner rather than later. The U.K. government can call a unification referendum only when it considers it likely a vote would be carried.

"Germany was reunified in one year," Michelle O'Neill, leader of the party's Northern Irish wing, said in a speech Tuesday. "In less than one year, and that's something for everybody to think about. Sometimes events can overtake you."

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Lawless, Danica Kirka, Gregory Katz, Lorne Cook and Sam Petrequin of The Associated Press; by Mark Landler and Stephen Castle of The New York Times; and by Rodney Edwards of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 10/23/2019