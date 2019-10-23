LIST: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces 60+ appointments to boards, commissions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced several dozen appointments to boards, commissions and more. See the full list below:

Dale Douthit, Russellville, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Public Employees’ Retirement System. Appointment expires March 9, 2023. Replaces Steve Faris.

Dr. Brian Jolly, Beebe, to the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Dr. Kenneth Lancaster.

Ricky Bryant, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Barber Examiners. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.

Judge Shannon Blatt, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission. Appointment expires May 15, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Greg Ungerank, Wynne, to the Arkansas State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Appointment expires June 9, 2024. Replaces Dr. Dustin Heard.

Jack McCoy, Malvern, to the Arkansas State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Appointment expires June 9, 2024. Reappointment.

Robert Cowie, Paris, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. Douglas Hausler.

Audrey House, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Replaces Al Wiederkehr.

Andrew Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Reappointment.

Dr. Michael Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Reappointment.

Keith Edmonds, Bruno, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.

Jamie Pafford-Gresham, Hope, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.

Chief Tommy Sizemore, Barling, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.

Sheriff Rodney Wright, Benton, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2023. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.

Len Blaylock III, Warren, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Dr. Chad Bishop.

Chanda Chacon, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Marcy Doderer.

Randy Finegan, Proctor, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Jeffery Allen.

Abby Houseworth, Blytheville, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Reappointment.

Brian Marsh, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2021. Replaces Brian Itzkowitz.

Dr. Diana Wright, Siloam Springs, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. New Position.

Sharon Brooks, Fort Smith, to the State Board of Election Commissioners. Appointment expires May 28, 2021. Replaces The Honorable Rhonda Cole.

Steve Schwartz, Fort Smith, to the Sebastian County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 12. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Bob Schwartz.

Pamela Setser, Mountain View, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka Technical College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Tim Gammill.

Porter Brownlee, Little Rock, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Brett Chumley.

John Yarbrough, Maumelle, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Replaces Connie Thomas.

James Luker, Wynne, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.

Dr. Prajwal Chevireddy, Little Rock, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.

Dr. Alex David, Little Rock, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Dr. Avin Rekhi.

Taryn Hehl, Bella Vista, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces James King.

Laura Whitlow, Searcy, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces Curt Calaway.

Deborah Wooten, McRae, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.

Susana O’Daniel, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires February 12, 2022. Replaces Melanie Orman.

Amy Pierce, Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Kent Walker.

Patty Wingfield, Little Rock, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Appointment expires October 1, 2021. Replaces Richard Harp.

Chief Shauwn Howell, Pine Bluff, to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Albert Lowery.

Dr. Bryant Ashley, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Optometry. Appointment expires April 26, 2024. Reappointment.

Ashley Graves, Arkadelphia, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Reappointment.

Amy Fecher, Sherwood, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment is at the will of the Governor. Replaces Aaron Burkes.

David Nixon, Springdale, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Replaces Andrew Branch.

Sherry Holliman, Marion, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires December 31, 2019. Replaces Chirie Bazzelle.

Keri Cody, Ashdown, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires August 31, 2022. Replaces Susan Green.

Dr. Mark Reiner, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires September 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Dr. Laurel Tait, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires August 31, 2022. Reappointment.

Dr. Patricia Knott, Conway, to the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2029. Replaces Mike Cranford.

Dr. Katherine Baltz, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.

Jerry Himes, Helena-West Helena, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Reappointment.

Dr. Allison Hall, Clarksville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Replaces Dr. Terry Kuykendall.

Dr. Daniel Hennessey, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces Dr. George Haas.

Dr. David Murphy, Russellville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Dr. John Henry.

Freddie Oaks, Quitman, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.

Vickie Burlsworth, Harrison, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Reappointment.

Lonnie Burrow, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.

Dr. Vickie Magie, Plumerville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.

Timothy Atkinson, White Hall, to the Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training. Appointment expires January 14, 2020. Replaces Michael Neal.

County Judge Jeff Arey, Benton, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Reappointment.

Steve Arrison, Hot Springs National Park, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Reappointment.

County Judge Stacey Avey, Timbo, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Replaces Josh Barger.

Kenneth Eastin, Fayetteville, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Replaces Truman Tolefree.