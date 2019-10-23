Sections
LIST: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces 60+ appointments to boards, commissions

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:59 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this April 10, 2019 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in his office at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced several dozen appointments to boards, commissions and more. See the full list below:

  • Dale Douthit, Russellville, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Public Employees’ Retirement System. Appointment expires March 9, 2023. Replaces Steve Faris.

  • Dr. Brian Jolly, Beebe, to the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Replaces Dr. Kenneth Lancaster.

  • Ricky Bryant, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Barber Examiners. Appointment expires June 30, 2025. Reappointment.

  • Judge Shannon Blatt, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission. Appointment expires May 15, 2024. Reappointment.

  • Dr. Greg Ungerank, Wynne, to the Arkansas State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Appointment expires June 9, 2024. Replaces Dr. Dustin Heard.

  • Jack McCoy, Malvern, to the Arkansas State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Appointment expires June 9, 2024. Reappointment.

  • Robert Cowie, Paris, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Replaces Dr. Douglas Hausler.

  • Audrey House, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Replaces Al Wiederkehr.

  • Andrew Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Reappointment.

  • Dr. Michael Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Appointment expires March 1, 2022. Reappointment.

  • Keith Edmonds, Bruno, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.

  • Jamie Pafford-Gresham, Hope, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.

  • Chief Tommy Sizemore, Barling, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2021. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.

  • Sheriff Rodney Wright, Benton, to the Arkansas 911 Board. Appointment expires July 24, 2023. New Board, per Act 660 of the Regular Session 2019.

  • Len Blaylock III, Warren, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Dr. Chad Bishop.

  • Chanda Chacon, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Marcy Doderer.

  • Randy Finegan, Proctor, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Replaces Jeffery Allen.

  • Abby Houseworth, Blytheville, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. Reappointment.

  • Brian Marsh, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2021. Replaces Brian Itzkowitz.

  • Dr. Diana Wright, Siloam Springs, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Appointment expires May 1, 2023. New Position.

  • Sharon Brooks, Fort Smith, to the State Board of Election Commissioners. Appointment expires May 28, 2021. Replaces The Honorable Rhonda Cole.

  • Steve Schwartz, Fort Smith, to the Sebastian County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 12. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Bob Schwartz.

  • Pamela Setser, Mountain View, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka Technical College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Tim Gammill.

  • Porter Brownlee, Little Rock, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Brett Chumley.

  • John Yarbrough, Maumelle, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Replaces Connie Thomas.

  • James Luker, Wynne, to the Department of Human Services State Institutional System Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2026. Reappointment.

  • Dr. Prajwal Chevireddy, Little Rock, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.

  • Dr. Alex David, Little Rock, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Dr. Avin Rekhi.

  • Taryn Hehl, Bella Vista, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces James King.

  • Laura Whitlow, Searcy, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces Curt Calaway.

  • Deborah Wooten, McRae, to the State Kidney Disease Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.

  • Susana O’Daniel, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires February 12, 2022. Replaces Melanie Orman.

  • Amy Pierce, Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Kent Walker.

  • Patty Wingfield, Little Rock, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Appointment expires October 1, 2021. Replaces Richard Harp.

  • Chief Shauwn Howell, Pine Bluff, to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. Appointment expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Albert Lowery.

  • Dr. Bryant Ashley, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Optometry. Appointment expires April 26, 2024. Reappointment.

  • Ashley Graves, Arkadelphia, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Reappointment.

  • Amy Fecher, Sherwood, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment is at the will of the Governor. Replaces Aaron Burkes.

  • David Nixon, Springdale, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Appointment expires December 31, 2021. Replaces Andrew Branch.

  • Sherry Holliman, Marion, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires December 31, 2019. Replaces Chirie Bazzelle.

  • Keri Cody, Ashdown, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires August 31, 2022. Replaces Susan Green.

  • Dr. Mark Reiner, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires September 1, 2021. Reappointment.

  • Dr. Laurel Tait, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Podiatric Medicine. Appointment expires August 31, 2022. Reappointment.

  • Dr. Patricia Knott, Conway, to the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2029. Replaces Mike Cranford.

  • Dr. Katherine Baltz, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.

  • Jerry Himes, Helena-West Helena, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Reappointment.

  • Dr. Allison Hall, Clarksville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Replaces Dr. Terry Kuykendall.

  • Dr. Daniel Hennessey, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces Dr. George Haas.

  • Dr. David Murphy, Russellville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Dr. John Henry.

  • Freddie Oaks, Quitman, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.

  • Vickie Burlsworth, Harrison, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Reappointment.

  • Lonnie Burrow, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.

  • Dr. Vickie Magie, Plumerville, to the Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.

  • Timothy Atkinson, White Hall, to the Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training. Appointment expires January 14, 2020. Replaces Michael Neal.

  • County Judge Jeff Arey, Benton, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Reappointment.

  • Steve Arrison, Hot Springs National Park, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Reappointment.

  • County Judge Stacey Avey, Timbo, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Replaces Josh Barger.

  • Kenneth Eastin, Fayetteville, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Replaces Truman Tolefree.

  • Mack Hollis, Russellville, to the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee. Appointment expires January 7, 2023. Reappointment.

