LR man hurt in police shooting faces U.S. gun count

A Little Rock man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday was in jail Tuesday evening facing a federal firearms possession charge, a North Little Rock police spokeswoman said.

An undercover North Little Rock police officer shot Anthony Tywayne Ashby, 39, at 2:50 p.m. Monday at the Broadway Motel at 2800 E. Broadway, Sgt. Amy Cooper said Tuesday in a statement. Ashby's injury was not considered life-threatening.

Cooper said Ashby pulled out a handgun before the officer shot him. Whether Ashby pointed the weapon at the officer was not included in the statement. The officer was not identified in the release.

After learning that Ashby has a previous felony conviction, North Little Rock detectives filed a federal criminal complaint with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which charged Ashby with being a felon in possession of a firearm, Cooper said.

Ashby was being held without bail Tuesday evening in the Pulaski County jail, according to the jail's roster.

The U.S. bureau will conduct an investigation into the federal charge filed against Ashby, Cooper said. North Little Rock police will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The officer was placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy, Cooper said.

According to court records, Ashby's first felony conviction was on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing controlled substances in 2003.

Metro on 10/23/2019