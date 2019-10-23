• Former President Jimmy Carter had another fall at his home in Plains, Ga., fracturing his pelvis and going to the hospital for treatment and observation, a spokesman said Tuesday. Carter Center spokesman Deanna Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said that the 95-year-old was in good spirits at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after falling Monday evening, and that he was looking forward to recovering at home. This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again Oct. 6 and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the same day to Nashville, Tenn., with a bandaged face and black eye to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat for Humanity house. Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest-married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage. The 39th president survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015, and last month, he matter of factly told attendees that they might be hearing his last annual Carter Center address. But even then, he was forward-thinking, expressing hopes that the center will become a more forceful advocate against armed conflicts, including "wars by the United States." "I just want to keep the whole world at peace," Carter said.

• An Israeli startup that promotes home-grown marijuana says it has signed on American rapper Snoop Dogg as a brand ambassador. Snoop, an outspoken advocate of marijuana use, will promote Seedo's small refrigerator-like machine that grows plants with the help of artificial intelligence. The self-contained "grow box" regulates temperature, light, carbon dioxide and minerals and is monitored by an application. The self-described agritech company, which is also incorporated in Delaware and whose stock is publicly traded in the United States, says its box can grow a variety of plants and herbs, although much of its advertising has focused on the marijuana market. In a statement released Tuesday by Seedo, Snoop said that promoting a product that enables people to grow plants in unused urban spaces "is something I'm all the way down with." Snoop started his own line of marijuana products, Leafs by Snoop, in 2015.

Photo by AP file photo

Snoop Dogg speaks while being honored with the "I am Hip Hop" award at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.

