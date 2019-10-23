BASEBALL

Astros exec apologizes

The assistant general manager of the Houston Astros apologized Tuesday for using "inappropriate language" after a Sports Illustrated report said he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna during a clubhouse celebration. Brandon Taubman released a statement through the Astros hours before they played Game 1 of the World Series against Washington. Major League Baseball said it will interview those involved before further commenting. Taubman's remarks after the Astros clinched the American League pennant Saturday reportedly referenced Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB's domestic violence policy before being traded from Toronto to the Astros. According to Sports Illustrated, Taubman shouted "Thank God we got Osuna!" and made similar remarks several times, punctuating them with an expletive. Sports Illustrated said one of the reporters was wearing a domestic violence awareness bracelet. On Monday night, after the story was published, the Astros called it "misleading and completely irresponsible." The team said Sports Illustrated had tried to "fabricate a story where one does not exist" and said Taubman's comments weren't directed at the reporters. Taubman, on Tuesday, said he was "deeply sorry and embarrassed." Canadian prosecutors dropped a domestic assault charge in September 2018 against Osuna. Osuna was charged with assault in May 2018. The Blue Jays traded him to Houston two months later.

BASKETBALL

Michigan State's Langford out

Top-ranked Michigan State is already dealing with a significant injury. Guard Joshua Langford had a setback in his return from a foot injury, and Coach Tom Izzo said the senior will be re-evaluated in January. Langford played only 13 games last season, averaging 15 points. Izzo said Tuesday a problem has surfaced with the same foot. Izzo described the current issue as a stress reaction and said Langford has missed practice time. Michigan State made the Final Four last season despite injuries to Langford and other key players.

Man charged in death

Dallas police have arrested a second suspect in the investigation of last month's fatal shooting of ex-NBA and Texas Tech star Andre Emmett. Dallas County jail records show Michael Lucky, 29, was being held Tuesday on a capital murder charge. Online records didn't immediately list an attorney representing Lucky, who surrendered Monday. Authorities said Keith Johnson, 32, was arrested over the weekend. Bond is $500,000 for each defendant in the Sept. 23 shooting of Emmett. Lucky also faces a drug-related probation violation charge. Police have said they believe Emmett, 37, was targeted for robbery while outside his home. Emmett scored 2,256 career points from 2001-04 with Texas Tech. He went on to play one season each with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets.

Ujiri not charged

California prosecutors said they won't charge Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri for shoving a sheriff's deputy after the NBA Finals last June. The Alameda County district attorney's office announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, when the Raptors were in Toronto receiving their championship rings for defeating the Golden State Warriors. The DA's office said it met with Ujiri and his attorneys Monday and decided the matter was better handled "outside of the courtroom." Ujiri attorney Robert Belas says his client is gratified. The Raptors had won the title and Ujiri wanted to join his celebrating team on the court, but he didn't have proper credentials and an Alameda County deputy blocked his way. Ujiri shoved the deputy, and a lawyer for the officer said his client suffered a concussion.

FOOTBALL

Gamecocks on probation

South Carolina's football program was placed on probation for the next year by the NCAA for a former assistant coach's impermissible actions in recruiting a sophomore prospect in the spring of 2018. South Carolina reported the infraction to the NCAA, which considered it a Level II violation. The school and the NCAA handled it through the governing body's negotiated resolution process. The probation, which runs until Oct. 21, 2020, does not include any restriction on postseason competition, according to the NCAA. The violation involved impermissible texts and in-person contact between the ex-assistant and the high school sophomore. Neither were named in NCAA documents. The NCAA said South Carolina cooperated fully in the investigation. According to the NCAA, the prospect took a legal unofficial visit to South Carolina in January 2018 for the program's "Junior Day" event. But after that, the former assistant sent him a text saying he was glad he and his mother came to the function, something not allowed by the NCAA. In all, the prospect received 13 text messages from the ex-assistant that were against NCAA rules.

Seahawks acquire safety

The Seattle Seahawks addressed depth concerns in the defensive backfield by acquiring Quandre Diggs from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Seattle has major depth worries at safety after Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill missed Sunday's loss to Baltimore with injuries. Hill is expected to be out a few weeks with an elbow injury, while Seattle is hoping McDougald will return soon after being sidelined by back spasms. Diggs will add some needed versatility. He can play free safety and nickel and could be an option after free safety Tedric Thompson has struggled in coverage at times this season. Seattle Coach Pete Carroll has been critical of some big plays given up by Thompson, including a 50-yard pass in the loss to the Ravens. Seattle also received a seventh-round pick in 2021 as part of the trade. Diggs started 40 games in four-plus seasons with the Lions. He was a sixth-round pick by Detroit in 2015 and developed into a capable starter. He has started the past 26 games he played in for the Lions and had three interceptions in both 2017 and 2018. Also Tuesday, the Lions announced they were putting second-year running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve. Johnson, who had 308 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns in 7 games, left Sunday's loss to Minnesota with a knee injury.

Nevada QB benched

Nevada Coach Jay Norvell said he's benching starting quarterback Malik Henry so he can focus on his studies. Norvell said in a statement Tuesday the junior transfer who played at Florida State and Independence Community College in Kansas is not suspended. But he said he made the decision to take him off the field "so that he can continue to focus on academics and his life outside of football." Henry started the past two games for Nevada (4-3, 3-1 Mountain West Conference), beating San Jose State and losing to Utah State. In three games this year, he has completed 54% of his passes for 593 yards, 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions. Norvell said Carson Strong, who has started four games, and Cristian Solano, who started one, will be Nevada's top quarterbacks heading into Saturday's game at Wyoming.

FOOTBALL

Hall of Fame CB Brown dead at 78

Willie Brown established the bump-and-run style of defense the Raiders used for decades, provided the iconic play in Oakland's first Super Bowl title, and impacted nearly every player who suited up for the team over the past half-century.

Brown was the consummate Raider.

The Hall of Fame cornerback who helped fuel the Raiders' success during 12 years on the field before becoming an integral part of the franchise during his post-playing career died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 78.

"Willie Brown was a true Raider and one of the best cornerbacks that ever played the game," Hall of Fame coach John Madden said. "It was a comfort to a coach to be able to have Willie Brown in the defensive backfield. Willie was a good guy, a team captain, and a true Raider from the day he joined our team in 1967, until he passed away today. He will be missed by me and the entire Raiders organization."

Al Davis acquired Brown for the Raiders in a trade from Denver in 1967 in one of the best moves he made during his Hall of Fame career running the Raiders.

Brown, who played college football at Grambling State, went on to have a brilliant career with Oakland, highlighted by his 75-yard interception return for a touchdown against Minnesota that helped the Raiders win their first Super Bowl following the 1976 season.

Brown was one of the game's best lockdown cornerbacks and fit perfectly in Davis' preferred bump-and-run style of defense on the Raiders. He intercepted 54 passes, was a first-team All-Pro five times in the AFL and NFL and made the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1984.

His most memorable play came in the Super Bowl against the Vikings on Jan. 9, 1977. With the Raiders leading the game 26-0 in the fourth quarter, Brown intercepted a pass from Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton and raced for the 75-yard score.

Sports on 10/23/2019