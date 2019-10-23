Pedestrian fatally struck on Arkansas highway, state police say

A pedestrian was fatally struck on an Arkansas highway Tuesday morning, state police said.

Leroy Hanlin, 40, was on the shoulder of Arkansas 7 in Bismarck around 11:40 a.m., according to a state police preliminary crash summary.

As Hanlin, of Bismarck, entered the roadway on foot, a Honda Ridgeline driving south struck him.

A passenger in the Ridgeline was also injured in the crash, according to the preliminary summary.

Conditions were dry and clear at the time of the wreck.

At least 393 have died so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.