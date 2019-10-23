PHOTO: Sinkhole opens in busy Northwest Arkansas road

BELLA VISTA -- A sinkhole opened in the middle of a busy street Wednesday, causing morning traffic delays, according to state officials.

The sinkhole formed on Lancashire Boulevard, also known as Arkansas 340, just east of its intersection with Dogwood Drive, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation's Twitter feed.

The department noted it had crews on scene who are filling the hole and repairing the highway. The department also advised drivers to find an alternate route.

Bella Vista police officers directed traffic around the hole Wednesday morning.