PHOTO: Sinkhole opens in busy Northwest Arkansas road

Bella Vista police officers direct traffic early Wednesday while street department workers examine a sink hole that formed on Lancashire Boulevard.
BELLA VISTA -- A sinkhole opened in the middle of a busy street Wednesday, causing morning traffic delays, according to state officials.
The sinkhole formed on Lancashire Boulevard, also known as Arkansas 340, just east of its intersection with Dogwood Drive, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation's Twitter feed.
The department noted it had crews on scene who are filling the hole and repairing the highway. The department also advised drivers to find an alternate route.
Bella Vista police officers directed traffic around the hole Wednesday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.