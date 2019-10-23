BASEBALL

Razorbacks' 2020 schedule released

2020 Arkansas baseball schedule Feb. 14-16 Eastern Illinois Feb. 20-23 Gonzaga Feb. 28 Oklahoma^ Feb. 29 Texas^ March 1 Baylor^ March 3 Illinois State March 6-8 South Alabama March 10-11 Grand Canyon March 13-15 at Mississippi State* March 17 at Oklahoma March 20-22 Alabama* March 24-25 at Troy March 27-29 at Ole Miss* March 31 Oral Roberts April 2-4 Florida* April 7 UALR April 9-11 Texas A&M* April 14 Missouri State April 17-19 at LSU* April 21-22 at Michigan State April 24-26 Auburn* April 28 UAPB April 29 UAPB# May 1-3 at South Carolina* May 8-10 Georgia* May 14-16 at Tennessee* ^ at Minute Maid Park, Houston *SEC game # Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas is scheduled to open the 2020 baseball season with a three-game series against Eastern Illinois beginning Feb. 14, according to the Razorbacks' schedule that was released Tuesday.

The schedule includes 26 games against 10 teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season. Arkansas is scheduled to play 32 home games at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The series against Eastern Illinois will be one of three weekend nonconference series in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Gonzaga for four games on Feb. 20-23, and South Alabama for three games on March 6-8.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston on Feb. 28-March 1. The games will be played at the Houston Astros' home stadium, Minute Maid Park.

The Razorbacks' other nonconference games include home dates against Missouri State, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Illinois State, Grand Canyon and Oral Roberts, and road games at Oklahoma, Troy and Michigan State.

Arkansas is scheduled to play UAPB in Fayetteville on April 28 and the following night in Little Rock. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play UALR in Fayetteville on April 7.

Arkansas is scheduled to open SEC play at Mississippi State on March 13. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play at Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee, and host Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn and Georgia in conference play.

The Florida, Texas A&M and Tennessee series are scheduled to begin on Thursdays.

-- Matt Jones

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas ranked sixth

The University of Arkansas climbed two spots to No. 6 in this week's United Soccer Coaches poll, the highest ranking in program history.

The Razorbacks won their only game last week, 3-1, at then-No. 18 Texas A&M. The University of Arkansas (12-2-1, 6-1-0 SEC) clinched the SEC West championship with the victory and moved into a first-place tie with Florida atop the overall league standings with three regular-season games remaining.

Arkansas is the highest-ranked SEC team in this week's poll. The Razorbacks had trailed South Carolina, now No. 8, in every poll prior to this week.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at Auburn on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and host Georgia on Sunday at 1 p.m.

-- Matt Jones

Lyon loses on the road

Lyon College lost to Stephens College 1-0 on Tuesday in Boonville, Mo.

Stephens College (6-10, 3-7 American Midwest Conference) scored in the 71st minute on a free kick by Anya Castelli.

Lyon (7-8, 4-6) was outshot 22-10. Cassidy Powell made three saves for Lyon.

MEN'S GOLF

UALR takes fourth place at Chenal

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished fourth at the Little Rock/First Tee Classic on Tuesday at Chenal Country Club Bear Den Course.

The Trojans shot an 880, finishing eight strokes behind Illinois State and Campbell. Campbell defeated Illinois State in a one-hole playoff for the team title. Middle Tennessee State was third at 877. The University of Central Arkansas finished 11th at 900.

Individually, Marcel Rauch of UALR finished tied for 14th at 219. Anton Albers finished tied for 18th at 220. Blaine Calhoon of Central Arkansas finished tied for 27th at 223.

Arkansas Tech finishes third

Arkansas Tech University finished tied for third at the Jerry Hrncair Invitational in Duncan, Okla.

The Wonder Boys shot a 587, tying Midwestern State. Oklahoma Christian won with a 571. St. Mary's (Texas) finished second at 582. Southern Arkansas University was sixth at 594. Harding University was ninth at 603. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith finished 14th at 619.

Individually, Francois Jacobs of Arkansas Tech finished tied for seventh with a 143 while teammates Conner Gaunt was tied for 15th at 147. Brendan Little of Southern Arkansas finished tied for 11th at 146. Gregor MacIntosh of Harding finished tied for 18th at 148, and Jeremy Bates of UAFS was tied for 37th at 151.

Henderson State wins Battle for the Belt

Henderson State won four of its five matches Tuesday against St. Edward's to defeat the Hilltoppers 4-1 and win the Battle for the Belt at Hot Springs Country Club

The Reddies had three players shoot even par or better. Nick Shapiro had the best round of the day with a 4-under 68 to defeat Carlos Tercero, who shot 78. Mitchell Ford shot a 71 to defeat Andrew Zobal, who shot 74. Stuart Krog turned in a score of even-par 72 to defeat Jake Livermore, who shot 75.

Shapiro finished second overall as an individual at the tournament and finished 2-under par 214 in three rounds. Jordan Botwinick of Union won the individual title with a 208.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech wins own tournament

Arkansas Tech University won the Arkansas Tech Women's Fall Invite at Chamberlyne Country Club in Danville on Tuesday.

The Golden Suns shot a 626 to beat Central Oklahoma by five strokes. Harding University finished fifth at 652. Henderson State University finished sixth at 655. The University of Arkansas at Monticello finished 11th at 680, and Southern Arkansas University came in 12th at 684.

Individually, Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech won the title with a 146, beating Susana Olivares of Central Oklahoma by seven strokes. Taylor Loeb of Henderson State finished fifth with a 156. Eva Renner of Southern Arkansas finished tied for sixth with Arkansas Tech's Katie Whitfield at 157. Kiera Smith of Harding finished tied for 10th at 158. Allie Weiner of Arkansas Tech finished tied for 14th at 160. Cintia Bolanos finished tied for 18th at 161.

MEN'S SOCCER

Harding's Ramos earns GAC award

Christian Ramos of Harding University was named offensive player of the week in the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

Ramos scored four goals in the Bisons' 6-3 victory Saturday over Oklahoma Baptist. He added a goal in a 2-2 tie against Southern Nazarene

Ramos tied a 19-year school record when he scored four goals against Oklahoma Baptist.

