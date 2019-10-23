Successful run ends for Denver, Sanders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Emmanuel Sanders arrived in what he called "wide receiver heaven" in 2014.

With Peyton Manning throwing him passes, he found bliss in Denver, where he became a champion.

On Tuesday, he escaped what had become wide receiver purgatory when the Broncos (2-5) granted his trade request and sent him to the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers (6-0).

Now he'll team up with QB Jimmy Garoppolo and play at Levi's Stadium, site of the Broncos' Super Bowl triumph over the Carolina Panthers.

Broncos General Manager John Elway intimated that he soured on Sanders "with what happened after the Tennessee game" Oct. 13 when Sanders left at halftime of a 16-0 Denver victory with what was described as a knee injury.

Asked to elaborate, Elway declined, saying, "Nope. I'm not going into that."

Sanders caught one pass for zero yards on three targets that day. The week before, he was targeted just once, for a 9-yard catch, in a victory over the Chargers, and 48 hours after Elway had declared none of his veterans were on the trading block.

Elway confirmed Sanders asked out of Denver.

"He did. When we look at it, Emmanuel had issues and we had issues," Elway said. "So that's why it was a good time for us to go different directions. With that being said, we were able to get the value that we thought was fair and so that's why we decided to make the deal."

The 49ers sent Denver 2020 third- and fourth-round draft picks for Sanders, and a fifth-round pick next year.

Sanders was one of eight holdovers from the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning team, and his departure leaves tight end Jeff Heuerman, who was on IR in 2015, as the only offensive player left from that championship team.

Elway did have some compliments for Sanders, saying, "Emmanuel had a lot of catches and played hard and was a competitive guy. He did a good job while he was here."

Elway, who traded veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas at last year's deadline, said everybody on offense will have to step up with Sanders gone. He said wide receiver Tim Patrick (hand) will be one of two players recalled from IR. It's believed QB Drew Lock will be the other.

Sanders didn't reveal any animosity toward the Broncos on his way out.

"It's hard. Anytime you break up or you leave a place, it's tough," Sanders said as he left Broncos headquarters about 90 minutes before Elway's teleconference. "We definitely had a great run out here in Denver. I had a lot of great times. Obviously, all good things come to an end. Looking forward to getting out to San Fran and showcasing my talent, meeting the guys, hopefully add my explosiveness, my capabilities to their system and trying to win."

Sanders caught 30 passes for 367 yards and 2 touchdowns this season as he made a successful return from surgery on both ankles. But second-year pro Courtland Sutton, a fellow SMU alum, emerged as the No. 1 receiver in Denver this season with 36 catches for 564 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The 49ers have been seeking a No. 1 receiver since the offseason when they looked into trying to trade for Odell Beckham Jr. before he was sent from the New York Giants to Cleveland instead.

