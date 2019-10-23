Teen faces murder charge in shooting

A 17-year-old was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the Saturday shooting death of a Fort Smith man.

Kennith Anthony Dewayne Thomas also faces an additional charge of aggravated robbery in the case.

According to Thomas' arrest affidavit, he and three friends had made plans to steal marijuana from Adam Watson, 30.

The teen put a loaded gun in his waistband but told his friends it was not loaded and would be used only to scare Watson, according to the affidavit.

The group drove from Pocola, Okla., to a Family Dollar store in Fort Smith, and Thomas got out of the car, the affidavit says.

Watson was sitting in his own car nearby, and Thomas approached and shot him three times, according to the affidavit.

He fled without any marijuana or money, according to the affidavit. The group drove back to Oklahoma, cleaned the pistol and left it with its owner, the affidavit says. The name of the gun's owner was redacted.

Officers later located the gun and found three shell casings near Watson's car.

Thomas is being held in lieu of $500,000 cash bond. He is to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. today in the Sebastian County courts building.

