2 women arrested in Arkansas fight that ended in shooting Saturday

Two women were arrested in connection to a Jonesboro fight Saturday that ended in a shooting.

Keuntae Finley faces one charge of first-degree battery and one charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Jonesboro police responded around 7:45 p.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of State Street. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in his leg, abdomen and groin, according to the affidavit for Finley’s arrest.

Witnesses told police a gray car pulled in front of the residence and two people from the vehicle attacked a woman outside.

A third suspect, a man, then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman before shooting a man, who witnesses said was trying to get everyone away from his home because he didn’t want to be involved in anything.

The trio then drove away, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses identified Finley and Neveyan Dillard as the two beating the woman.

Finley was later brought in by police for questioning and she stated she fought the woman alone and refused to give information on the other two involved.

Jonesboro police spokeswoman Sally Smith said Dillard has been arrested in the incident and online jail records show her as charged with first-degree battery. Smith said documents related to her arrest were not yet available Wednesday afternoon.