UNDER THE RADAR: Bentonville West’s Jaden Muskrat

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Springdale West’s Jaden Muskrat.

Class: 2020

Position: Offensive Lineman

Size: 6-5, 270 pounds

40-Yard Dash: 5.1 seconds

Weight Room: 315-pound bench press, 450-pound squat

Stats: Graded 90% through seven games

Offer: Tulsa; drawing interest from Arkansas State and TCU

Notable: First season to play on the offensive line after moving in from Choctaw, Okla. in January.

Coach Bryan Pratt:

“After the third day of spring ball, I was like, 'This dude is good.' He moves really well and he’s really physical.”

College coaches like his upside:

“They all thought he had a big upside," Pratt said. "If he was a junior and we could get people to look at him, they would be flying in here, but because he’s a senior and everybody has given away a lot of their scholarships or already had guys committed, it’s a little harder for him.

“I’ve coached a lot of them. When I was in Texas we had the No. 1 O-lineman in the country named Trey Allen that went to Texas and he was really really good. Jaden Muskrat is that type of good.”

Plays with a nasty streak:

“He’s a kid that I can’t see not making it on the next level," Pratt said. "Just his work ethic and he sincerely wants to please you and do everything you ask and never complain. Just the attitude and his size and strength and speed, he’s got a chance to be special.”