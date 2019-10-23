Veterans give view of Bama

FAYETTEVILLE -- Veteran University of Arkansas linebackers De'Jon Harris and Grant Morgan, and center Ty Clary have all played games at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The stadium seats 101,812 and gets loud for the Crimson Tide, who have been ranked No. 1 for both of Arkansas' visits.

In fact, this is the fourth season in a row and seventh time in the past 10 years Arkansas has played Alabama when the Crimson Tide were ranked No. 1.

Harris, Morgan and Clary were among the five Razorbacks in the interview room at the Smith Center on Tuesday, and they talked about taking on the Tide.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-f5I-k3a-PA]

"I say first thing you do is get in there and look around," Morgan said he would tell younger players who haven't been to Bryant-Denny. "Get in there and soak it all in. Say you're playing Alabama, the No. 1 team in the nation.

"Every field is 100 yards. It's all the same once you get in there except for the LED lights they've got going for them now. That's pretty cool. Just look around once and be done."

Harris said defensive coordinator John "Chief" Chavis has brought up previous battles against the Crimson Tide from his 25 years coordinating defenses at Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

"Chief's just telling us about the past, when he faced the No. 1 Alabama teams when he was at LSU, just trying to motivate us," Harris said. "He just keeps it real, telling us it'll be a dogfight, which obviously I know that with experience, but just to rally the younger guys who don't know what they're about to get themselves into."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NY__EdghAzo]

Said Clary: "It doesn't matter what the schedule is or what team you are, every team in the country plays Alabama like it's their Super Bowl. So that's just kind of how it is when you play the No. 1. You really want to play the No. 1."

Practice news

Senior quarterback Ben Hicks, whose left shoulder took a shot Saturday against Auburn, went through practice on Tuesday in his normal black jersey and did not appear to be favoring the shoulder. However, his passes did not have a strong zip on them, though swirling winds played a role in that.

Redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones took early reps at quarterback with the first unit in a team period as media members were leaving the field.

The Razorbacks worked outside in full gear on a breezy, cool afternoon. Offensive tackle Colton Jackson, who came out with a back injury against Auburn, wore his white No. 74 jersey and took limited work during the open portion of practice Tuesday. Jackson, a senior, has battled foot, back and concussion issues this season and has missed two games. Senior guard Austin Capps (concussion protocol) was not at practice.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upFZ8x_NAwQ]

Tailback Rakeem Boyd was the only player in a green (no-contact) jersey. He's been playing through shoulder soreness.

Defensive end Mataio Soli wore a red No. 11 jersey Tuesday, indicating he was OK after coming out Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

Morris, Dicus honored

Coach Chad Morris has been selected for enshrinement to the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, it was announced Tuesday.

Morris will be inducted May 2 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, in a class that will also include former Arkansas wide receiver Chuck Dicus (Garland High), former SMU and NFL star Eric Dickerson (Sealy High) and current NFL standout Danny Amendola (The Woodlands High).

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJeRgLnOsx0]

Morris compiled a 169-38 record at five stops -- Eustace, Elysian Fields, Bay City, Stephenville and Lake Travis -- including back-to-back undefeated state championship seasons at Lake Travis before moving to the college ranks at Tulsa in 2010.

Wearing No. 5

Tailback Rakeem Boyd, who wears the No. 5 jersey sported by Darren McFadden, was asked what it meant to him that McFadden talked up his abilities Saturday after he was introduced at Reynolds Razorback Stadium for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

"It means a lot," Boyd said. "I've had talks with him last year and this year. He's posted me on his Instagram and stuff like that."

The UA has not retired McFadden's jersey, but if anyone is going to join Clyde Scott's No. 12 and Brandon Burlsworth's No. 77 with a retired jersey, it'll probably be him.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pojlzF8T5nA]

"If he retires that number, I'll be upset, but I'm pretty happy he hasn't done it," Boyd said. "It's an honor to get to wear 5 after him."

Radio guys

Coach Chad Morris will be accompanied by senior defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and true freshman offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg at his radio show tonight.

On the Air with Chad Morris airs at 7 p.m. from the Catfish Hole restaurant.

Agim, from Texarkana, Texas, has 22 tackles and leads the Razorbacks with five sacks, including one each in the past three games.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMSFxgmzfxw]

Stromberg, from Tulsa, has started each of the past six games, four at right guard and two at left guard. He has played 425 snaps, the third-highest total among Arkansas offensive players. He has not allowed a sack in 267 protection plays and his overall grade of 68.0, as determined by Pro Football Focus, is second on the offensive front behind Ty Clary.

No lies

Center Ty Clary made sure not to spill the beans when asked which quarterback was taking most of the first-team snaps Tuesday, and thus might start at Alabama.

"I'm not going to lie, I don't even know what's going on with the quarterbacks," Clary said. "I snap the ball to them, and I'm trying to worry about my own guy that's in front of me.

"I know whoever it is, they're going to do a good job."

Shoulder story

Tailback Rakeem Boyd has been playing with a sore right shoulder the past few games, an issue he's familiar with as he played through left shoulder pain last year before requiring offseason surgery.

"Honestly, when the adrenaline is running, I don't feel any pain," Boyd said. "I'm just going. There are times I'm just like, 'Dang, my shoulder's hurting. I might have to sit out this play.' But I'm still going."

Weather watch

Arkansas fans heading to central Alabama this weekend can expect a solid chance for rain. The Weather Channel forecast four days out from the Arkansas at Alabama game calls for a 40% chance of rain Saturday, with a high of 71 degrees and an overnight low of 56 degrees. On Friday in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the high is projected at 65 degrees with a 50% chance for rain.

Extra points

• Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, who has attended multiple Chad Morris news conferences this season, and senior associate AD Jon Fagg attended the Monday presser this week, taking in the question-and-answer session with Morris while seated in the back of the interview room at the Smith Football Center.

• Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Noah Gatlin attended practice in sweat clothes and did a bit of stretching on the sideline. The 6-7, 302-pounder from Jonesboro is rehabbing from right knee surgery.

Sports on 10/23/2019