Worker dies after being pinned beneath trailer in east Arkansas, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:47 p.m.

A worker who became pinned beneath a trailer early Wednesday afternoon has died, authorities said.

Authorities received a report of the entrapment at Silver Moon Trailers, 1802 Commerce Drive, shortly after 12:40 p.m., Jonesboro E911 Director Jeff Presley said. Rescue units, as well as police officers and an ambulance crew responded to the call, according to Presley.

Police spokeswoman Sally Smith said the victim's next of kin has been notified, but she couldn't confirm the worker's identity.

