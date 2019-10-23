Sections
Nationals rout Astros to take 2-0 lead

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:34 p.m.

HOUSTON - By the end of the seventh inning Wednesday night, by the time they'd batted around, bullied the Houston Astros and brought themselves within two wins of a title - with five more chances to get them - the Washington Nationals could take just a second to look around and breathe.

They were the enemies in a stadium that was slowly emptying out. Enemies with big grins and even bigger reasons to bet on themselves. That's what happens when you beat the home team, 12-3, in Game 2 of the World Series. That's what happens when you carry a 2-0 lead onto a plane back to Washington. That's what happens when you stage a six-run seventh inning that starts against their star pitcher, Justin Verlander, and ends with you capitalizing on every last mistake.

That's what the Nationals did at Minute Maid Park. They dismembered the Astros, and in swift fashion, after Stephen Strasburg kept them floating in a tight game. He gave up two runs in six innings of hand-dirtying work. He was rewarded once the bats exploded in the seventh. The rally began when Kurt Suzuki rocketed a Verlander fastball out to left. It only finished when the Nationals had marched into Houston and left little doubt.

Fifty-five teams have taken a 2-0 advantage in the World Series. Forty-four have won it all.

