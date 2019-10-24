3 groups targeted in use of fentanyl

In this June 6, 2017 file photo, an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly is shown after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington Va.

Several arrests related to the illegal use of fentanyl have been made this month in central Arkansas and have led to the dismantling of three drug-trafficking organizations, including one organization linked directly to two deaths, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said during an afternoon news conference that 15 people had been arrested Wednesday in the third major law enforcement operation this month designed to disrupt the flow of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that can be used legally to treat severe pain. The drug is highly addictive and can be fatal.

Hiland said 49 people have been charged in the operations, and 3.5 pounds of fentanyl has been recovered. Two of the operations were led by the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration was in charge of the other one.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfA1YULN7sg]

"I think it has become evident that this is a scourge in central Arkansas," Hiland said.

Officials said they are still looking for eight people in connection with the latest operation.

Wednesday's arrests were the result of an investigation into the Clifton Williams drug-trafficking organization, federal officials said, adding that it has been linked to two overdose deaths. The investigation began in June 2018.

Officials said Williams and his associates, including members of the Piru Bloods gang, operated largely out of west Little Rock, where they conducted drug transactions at prominent retail locations. Hiland declined to name the retail areas because the investigation is ongoing.

FBI officials said a woman overdosed Aug. 30, 2018, on fentanyl supplied by Williams and was found dead at a motel in west Little Rock.

Officials said another individual died Oct. 18, 2018, of "fentanyl intoxication" after taking drugs supplied by Williams. Williams was arrested that same day and was found to be in possession of more than $25,000, a stolen firearm, 2 ounces of fentanyl and other contraband, authorities said.

"They will face charges of distributing a fatal amount of fentanyl," Hiland said. "Unfortunately, we will probably see more of this."

Seventeen people have been charged with being a part of what authorities called the Desmond Kelley drug-trafficking organization and face 37 counts that include federal drug and firearm offenses. Sixteen were in custody Wednesday afternoon, and officials identified Jamie Goff as the lone fugitive.

Kelley, 26, of Little Rock, already faced federal heroin charges, DEA officials said.

Officials said 500 grams of fentanyl, unknown amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, three firearms and more than $18,000 have been confiscated from the Kelley organization. The group also is responsible for the distribution of multiple kilograms of fentanyl, officials said.

FBI officials have charged nine people who were a part of what agents called the Monterrio Fuller drug-trafficking organization with 21 counts that include federal drug and firearm offenses.

FBI officials said they have seized 2.43 pounds of fentanyl, or a heroin-fentanyl mix; approximately 450 grams of marijuana; and approximately 1,000 doses of methyl​enedioxymethamphetamine -- also known as ecstasy or molly -- from the organization. Almost $7,000 in cash and more than $34,000 in assets -- including jewelry, cars and nine firearms, three of which were AR-15s -- also were confiscated, officials said.

"We are faced with a real crisis when it comes to the potency of this drug," Hiland said. "Fentanyl is 80 times more potent than morphine [and] 40 times more potent than heroin. I think it's important to note this is being mixed with heroine, cocaine and methamphetamine and even being laced with marijuana."

Large amounts of high-quality, low-cost heroin and fentanyl are contributing to a record number of overdose deaths nationwide, said Scott Reinhardt, assistant special agent in charge for the FBI in Little Rock. He said the FBI has confiscated 28 firearms, approximately 13 pounds of fentanyl, 5,000 fentanyl pills, 61 pounds of methamphetamine and 116 pounds of cocaine in relation to fentanyl drug operations in Arkansas.

Justin King, assistant special agent in charge with the DEA in Little Rock, said law enforcement officials are also beginning to see fentanyl placed in vaping cartridges and made into medication pills. He said law enforcement officials have seen a spike in central and Northwest Arkansas in heroin use, and with it comes fentanyl.

"Fentanyl is cheap and readily available," King said.

Hiland said law enforcement officials are mostly seeing cases of fentanyl being mixed with heroin.

"The thing is, people will hear about someone overdosing and they will go and try it because they are searching for the highest high," Hiland said.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Cody Hiland is shown in this file photo.

Metro on 10/24/2019